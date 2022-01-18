20 Years Ago
The Lemoore City Council gave the go-ahead to a planned development on a 52-acre tract of land bordered by SR 41, 19th Avenue, Cinnamon Drive, and Hanford-Armona Road in the city’s northwest corner. The zoning change, which underwent extensive review by the City’s Planning Commission, was requested by the owner. The area could hold 300 single family residential homes, add about 140 apartment-type units, and allow 16.16 acres of the 52 to be developed into a neighborhood shopping center,” according to Nick Verma, chief planner.
Candlewick Yarns, Inc. officially closed on Jan. 6 after 28 years of manufacturing carpet fiber in Lemoore. Nearly 150 workers—many of whom have been with the plant for more than 20 years—are affected by the closure.
Pereira’s Jewelry & Design, and the Oddfellows Lodge 280 will be honored at this year’s 44th annual Awards banquet scheduled for Friday, Jan. 18 in the Lemoore Senior Center, 489 S. Lemoore Ave. beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to a charter on the wall in the Oddfellow’s meeting room, above Leoni’s Pharmacy, the original charter was presented to the Lemoore I.O.O.F. Lodge 280 on March 18, 1879. The paper on the wall today is a second charter issued on Aug. 4, 1882 to replace the earlier one lost in a fire.
35 Years Ago
Winning all but three weight classes, Lemoore High’s undefeated varsity wrestling team opened the West Yosemite League season with a roar last Thursday, thrashing Mt. Whitney in Visalia. Coach Larry Druyon’s Tigers recorded five pins, plus two technical pins, in the 58-10 triumph. Earning pins were Pete Harrison, Sean Druyon, Jeff Bass, Lorenzo Neal, and Eddie Neal. Technical falls went to Rick McConnaughy, Randy Newton, and Chris Liscomb.
80 Years Ago
“Keep ‘Em Reading” is the newest defense slogan sweeping the country today for the victory book campaign is now in progress nationally, according to an announcement by Mrs. Harriett Davids, county librarian and also Kings County chairman for the drive. The new drive for ten million books for the military and naval forces of America is sponsored jointly by the American Library Association, the Red Cross, and the United Service Organizations. Its aim is the collection of reading material for distribution to all the camps, posts and bases of the armed forces of the country. “Why not give the book you are reading or the book you have just finished? Nothing but the best is good enough for the chaps who have enlisted into the fight for existence of freedom,” stated Rev. L.V. Fletcher, local chairman for the drive.
The Civilian Defense Organization for the city of Lemoore has been completely organized and is composed of nearly 100 citizens of the community who are now meeting twice each week for study to gain further knowledge of defense techniques, including firefighting, first aid, blackout work, traffic control, etc. The group is headed by Bob Long, general administrator, assisted by four co-chairmen; S.H. Ross, fire chief service; Henry Dickenson, police service chief; C.S. Phipps, health service leader; and Carl Poindexter, maintenance service head.
100 Years Ago
Admiral George Dewey, the hero of Manila Bay and by priority of grade the ranking naval officer of the world, died at Washington, D.C. at 5:45 Tuesday afternoon at the age of eighty years. His death occurred after an illness of only short duration and the funeral will probably take place Saturday.
Through the efforts of the Woman’s Club, Christmas was made more cheerful for twenty-two children in and around Lemoore. This is the sort of thing that makes club work worthwhile and increases its influence for good in the community
Harry King, of the Woods & King Company, traveled 62 miles Tuesday night with his Ford machine on two gallons of gasoline. He made the trip from Lemon Cove to Lemoore, and incidentally made a side trip of ten miles out of the way.
See “The Lady Detective” at the Marvique Theatre Wednesday, Jan. 24. Pictures and vaudeville all for one price of admission.
110 Years Ago
J.J. Smith returned from the West Side last Friday with his top buggy looking like a Kansas Cyclone had struck it. His team got frightened and ran away, making a wreck of the buggy.
The work of grading and oiling on the several streets of the city of Lemoore is completed and warrant of assessment issued and recorded in the office of the Superintendent of Streets.
H.J. Light came over from Dudley Tuesday. He says the county is good and wet in his neighborhood and the grass is growing in fine shape.
