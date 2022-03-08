20 Years Ago
Voters of Kings County nixed – but it was close – an attempt to add a new jail to their tax bill for a second time Tuesday when they failed to pass Measure J. Despite weekly releases of inmates and a strong campaign to educate the public to the need of new jail facilities, the measure appears to have gone down.
The American Legion Post 100 will host the annual corned beef and cabbage dinner at the Veterans Hall in Lemoore, Sunday, March 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event or you may purchase them by calling Tim Lee, Richard Plummer, or Gregg Loycheat.
The Lemoore Lions Club will host their sixth annual Mongolian dinner on Saturday, March 23, at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium. The menu will include an array of meats, oriental vegetables, and exotic sauces personally prepared by the Lions Club members.
25 Years Ago
Two schools in the Central Union School District have received notice that they have made it through the second round of readings to receive the California Distinguish School award. Both Admiral Akers School and R.J. Neutra received phone calls this week that they can expect visits from a team of educators who will examine the schools.
The Lemoore Rotary Club and Lemoore High School honored athletes who participated in winter sports at LHS with a banquet Monday in the cafeteria. Athletes who played basketball, soccer, and those participating in wrestling were acknowledged. In boys varsity soccer, John Oliveira was named Offensive Player of the Year, Donald Walsh Defensive Player of the Year, and Captain stars were given to Phil Casteneda and Carlos Robles. In girls’ soccer, Morgan Oliveira received the Most Valuable Player award and Sydney Machado, Tressa Oliveira, Mackenzie Oliveira and Amy Javins received awards.
In varsity wrestling, Rodney Bowerman was named Most Valuable Wrestler. In girls’ varsity basketball, Jennifer Anderson received the MVP award. In boys’ basketball, Richard Beckford and Robert Guzman shared Most Improved Player honors; John C. Freitas was named Captain; and D.J. Marmon received the Coaches’ Award.
30 Years Ago
Take your pick, Gov. Bill Clinton, Former Massachusetts Sen. Paul Tsongas, Former California Gov. Jerry Brown, Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey, or Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin. And these are just the Democratic candidates. On the other side of the ledger there is President George Bush and Pat Buchanan, among other things a syndicated writer. One thing is obvious, the American people are unhappy with the present administration. Another thing is clear, they cannot make up their minds who they would like to place in the White House.
The 28th annual Laton Rodeo is scheduled for April 4-5, sponsored by the Laton Lions Club. The first day of activity will be climaxed with the rodeo dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Music will be by the Hay Wire Band. Also on the April 4 schedule will be a deep pit western beef dinner with Portuguese beans and all the trimmings, with serving beginning at noon. Sandwiches will also be available.
35 Years Ago
Cinnamon Drive will finally become a through street if the Lemoore Planning Commission gives its approval to a 37-lot subdivision following a public hearing set for the March 9 meeting. Developer Bill Miguel is proposing to connect the two parts of Cinnamon Drive by building the roadway and then constructing single-family homes along both sides of the new street.
Lemoore High’s boys’ track team opened the 1987 season last Friday, with the locals sweeping the varsity, sophomore, and frosh divisions. Bobby Miller triumphed in the sophomore 100-meter dash, trailed by LHS sprinters Randy Padua, Tony Marable, and Clarence Scott. The Tigers were paced by several individual standouts, notably Tom Parry’s spectacular early season effort of 14.4 in the 110-meter high hurdles and JoJo Person, earning first in the 200 meters and long jump. Parry’s high hurdle effort is reportedly the fastest Valley time in four years.
Island School Citizens of the Week are Shay Webb, Randy Kimmel, and Juan Bribiesca, first grade; Annie Jones, second grade; Anitra Davis, third; and Scott Fetterhoff, fourth.
115 Years Ago
B.K. Sweetland, one of the old pioneer merchants of this city, has sold his stock of goods and fixtures, etc. to the firm of Scally and Wiliford, and will retire from business and take a much needed rest.