It was a big sports year in Kings County and the surrounding area. With lots of ups, downs and everything else you might expect on – and off – the fields of play, 2022 proved to be an exciting year for fans and athletes alike.
The following are our Top 10 most popular sports stories of 2022. These stories garnered the most number of hits on the websites of The Hanford Sentinel and Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder.
Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice (Nov. 22)
All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9.
The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
"It means that all the hard work and dedication ... has paid off," Raven said. "I’m so excited to compete at the PAC-12 level and go to a school that has a reputation of being the number one public school in the world!"
When Raven called Cal head coach Chelsea Spencer, the coach asked her why she chose to attend Cal.
"My answer was coaching! She has an upbeat personality, enthusiasm, never ending energy, and she is so competitive," Raven said. "I like to win so I knew it would be a good fit!"
Sierra Pacific advance in state playoffs (March 2)
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team upset the No. 4 seed Palisades High School 62-61 in the first round of the CIF State Division III Southern Regional Playoffs.
“We kept our composure and played as a unit the entire game,” said Amy Bush, Sierra Pacific head coach. “One game at a time and focus on what we can control.”
The No. 13 seed Golden Bears held a 19-15 lead after one quarter of play and led 34-28 at halftime. Palisades High cut the deficit to 46-45 entering the fourth quarter of play. Sierra Pacific held on in the fourth to earn the win.
“The beauty of our team is we have an army. No matter who is in, I am confident in our players.” Bush said.
Local tribes split on Prop 27, online sports betting (Aug. 10)
Well-known local tribes find themselves on opposing sides when it comes to hotly debated Proposition 27 on the ballot this fall.
The proposition, backed by seven sports betting firms, would allow digital betting online in the state. Californians are already familiar with the debate from all those competing TV advertisements featuring tribal leaders his summer.
One of a small handful of California tribes backing Proposition 27 is Lemoore’s Tachi Yokut Tribe, which has a major casino on their rancheria — the Palace in Kings County.
“Prop. 27 will provide us with economic opportunity to fortify our Tribe’s future for generations and protect Tribal sovereignty,” Leo Sisco, chairman of the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe, stated in a release. “And it is the only measure that will deliver hundreds of millions of dollars each year to help solve homelessness and address mental health in California. The tribe has counted on gaming since 1983 to raise its members out of poverty."
Lemoore wins Division II Championship in shootout over Cavaliers (Nov. 28)
Something had to give on Nov. 25 when No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers and No. 3 seed Lemoore High Tigers met for the CIF Central Section Division II Championship in Visalia. Entering the game, the Cavaliers had one of the best defenses in the section, allowing only 13 points in 12 games, while the Tigers offense averaged 47 points per game.
In the end, it was the offense that ruled the day, as the teams combined for 16 touchdowns, over 1,000 yards of total offense and 108 points, including 47 points alone in the third quarter. After falling behind 14-0, the Tigers came from behind to defeat the Cavaliers 62-46, securing the programs second section title in program history and first since 2005.
“The whole season has been this way, once we got rolling, we kept going,” said Rich Tuman, Lemoore High head coach. “A lot of players on this team have been together since youth football. I love these guys and I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys.”
Selma's Marissa Cerda is living her dream (Feb. 28)
At a young age, Marissa Cerda knew that if she put in hard work that her dream of college softball would come true. That dream will become reality for the Selma native and current Weber State University Wildcats softball player.
I knew it was going to happen, I worked so hard ever since I was 6,” Cerda said. “I knew I was going to play in college and was determined to play in college as long as I can.”
Cerda and the rest of her Wildcats teammates opened the 2022 season at the Grand Canyon Tournament Feb. 11 to Feb. 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. Cerda was a pinch runner in both games for the Wildcats.
“I am just looking to participate in any way I can and find my role be a team player,” Cerda said. “As a team, we are looking to stay humble and hungry and come out with Big Sky Championship.”
Bears girls basketball name Bree Alvarez head coach (July 25)
A new era for the Selma High Bears girls basketball team has started after the announced hiring of Brianna (Bree) Alvarez on July 21.
“I am ecstatic to lead a program that is Valley-grown and takes pride in developing our student-athletes in the classroom and playing court,” Alvarez said in a statement released by Selma High. “I am proud to represent the Selma Community. Go Bears!”
Selma High will be Alvarez’s first head coaching job as she has spent the previous few seasons as an assistant coach at Fresno City College, Buchanan High School and Clovis High School.
Got Milk? Lemoore downs Hanford to win Milk Can (Oct. 31)
The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups.
Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore.
“We came out and did everything that we wanted to do. Our offensive line was physical. We ran the ball the way we wanted, and our defense stepped up,” Rich Tuman, Lemoore High head coach. “Our guys stepped up all the way. At the end of the day, the boys came out and played football.”
It was the first victory for Lemoore over Hanford since 2015.
Hanford's Hayden Pulis signs with Bulldogs (Dec. 26)
Hayden Pulis took the path less traveled but still ended up where he was meant to be — Fresno State.
Pulis, a Hanford native and former Fresno City College athlete, signed to continue his football career with the Fresno State Bulldogs during signing day on Dec. 21.
“For me, signing with the bulldogs is a dream come true,” Pulis said. “I have always wanted to be a bulldog and now to have that opportunity to play for them is amazing to me.”
Kingsburg 9s make Cal Ripken history (July 26)
With a 6-4 victory over Hawaii Kai on Saturday afternoon, the Kingsburg Cal Ripken 9-year-old baseball all-stars made a little bit of history.
Manager Ryan Clifton's squad became the second Kingsburg Youth Baseball history to qualify for the Cal Ripken World Series. They received a berth in 2023 in Crown Point, Indiana next August.
They are also the first team in KYBA history to win back to back titles after capturing the 8-under title in Utah last year.
Perryman feels right at home with Huskies (April 15)
The final chapter of Jordan Perryman’s college football career will take place in the Pacific Northwest where he will compete for the University of Washington Huskies. After spending the previous five seasons as a member of the UC Davis Aggies, Perryman decided to transfer for his final year of eligibility in hopes of proving he can compete in one of the most prestigious conferences in the nation.
Perryman entered the transfer portal in December and days later found his new home with the University of Washington, who play in the Pac-12 Conference, a choice the Hanford native said he came to quickly.