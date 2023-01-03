It was a big sports year in Kings County and the surrounding area.  With lots of ups, downs and everything else you might expect on – and off – the fields of play, 2022 proved to be an exciting year for fans and athletes alike.

The following are our Top 10 most popular sports stories of 2022.  These stories garnered the most number of hits on the websites of The Hanford Sentinel and Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder.

Carly Raven, Kingsburg High softball senior, recently signed her letter of intent on Nov. 9, to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) of the PAC-12 conference. 

Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice (Nov. 22)

Ty Chambers, Lemoore High quarterback, sits with the CIF Central Section Division II Championship plaque after leading the Tigers to a 62-46 win over Central Valley Christian on Nov. 25 in Visalia. Chambers threw for six touchdowns. 
 
Selma's Cerda helps Wildcats beat Sacramento State

Marissa Cerda, former Selma High standout, shown here in a file photo from earlier in the 2022 season, scored a run for Weber State during the Big Sky Conference Championship game on May 14. The Wildcats defeated Sacramento State 8-0 to win the title and advance to the NCAA regional.

Cerda graduated from Selma High in 2021, and is a  freshman at Weber State. She has scored 16 runs for the Wildcats this season being used mostly as a pinch-runner. She also has three stolen bases. 
 
Cerda and the Wildcats qualified for the NCAA Softball Tournament. They were selected to go to the Washington Regional where they open the tournament against Texas on Friday, May 20.
 
A new era for the Selma High Bears girls basketball team has started after the announced hiring of Brianna (Bree) Alvarez on July 21.
Lemoore High’s Aiden Price helps lift the Milk Can trophy to the adoring Tiger crowd. 
Hayden Pulis, a Hanford native and former Fresno City College athlete, signed to continue his football career with the Fresno State Bulldogs during signing day on Dec. 21.
Jordan Perryman, Former Hanford High and Lemoore High standout, was named starting cornerback for the University of Washington Huskies football team. The Huskies open  the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Kent State.

 

