The Central Section held the Masters wrestling tournament on Feb. 18 and 19 with several local wrestlers having strong finishes.
Hanford High School’s Devin Collins finished in third place in the 197-pound weight class after going 5-1 in the tournament. Collins opened the tournament pinning his first three opponents. He pinned Noah Koontz (Coalinga) in 1 minute, 36 seconds. He then pinned Madera South’s Angel Freddy in 25 seconds, before pinning Paso Robles High’s Christian Davidson in 1:47 to advance to the quarterfinals. He fell to falling to Bakersfield High’s Michael Murillo in a 7-4 decision.
Collins rebounded with a 4-1 decision victory over Rocky Koontz from Clovis East, before defeating Exeter High School’s Aidan Zuniga by pin fall in the third-place match. Hanford High’s Michael Kramer finished in ninth place in the 154-pound weight class after going 4-2.
Lemoore High was led by Isaiah Morales who finished in third place in the 287-pound weight class. Morales ended the tournament 5-1 with four pin fall victories. Morales opened the tournament with a pin fall win over Moses Galvan of Liberty High School in 1:36. He then defeated Nathaniel Villegas (Kerman) in 26 seconds, before pining Joey Chacon (Clovis West) in 23 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals.
After falling to Javier Martinez from Dinuba 1-0, Morales rebounded with a pin fall victory in 30 seconds over Alec Dansby (Buchanan). He defeated Sergio Rios of Madera High School 6-4 in the third-place match.
Corcoran High Schools Xander Romero took fifth place in the 122-pound weight class after going 4-2 in the tournament. He defeated Tristan Lorraine from Frontier High School 3-0 in the fifth-place match.
The Kingsburg Vikings wrestling team had three wrestlers finish in the top-five of their respective weight classes. Alek VanBebber finished in second place in the 122-pound weight class. He went 4-1 in the tournament with the only loss coming to Buchanan High School’s Cisco Cabrera.
VanBebber opened the tournament with a pin fall over Zavier Cerda from Hoover High School. He then defeated Shane Vaughn from Paso Robles 9-1, before defeated Xander Romero 3-0. In the semifinals he defeated Ty Chandler from Clovis North High 3-2.
Leo Macias took fourth place in the 115-pound weight class after going 4-2. He defeated Joseph Jimenez (Centennial) by pin fall in 55 seconds, before earning a 9-0 win over Golden West High’s Caleb Rivas. In the quarterfinals, Macias picked up a 5-2 win over Buchanan High’s Ray Ray Harris. He would fall 5-3 to Joey Cruz from Clovis North High, before defeating Damian Alvarez from Selma by pin in five minutes. Macias lost 10-1 to Clovis High’s Koda Holeman in the third-place match.
Trace Jackson took fifth place in the 184-pound weight class with a 6-2 mark. After winning his first match of the tournament over Diego Salas 9Liberty-Madera Ranchos), Jackson lost to Clovis North High’s Ross Cinfel 3-1. This dropped Jackson into the consolation bracket where he won four straight matches before falling in the consolation semifinals.
Selma High School had four wrestlers place, led by Kimo Leia who finished in fourth place in the 140-pound weight class. Leia won his first three matches, a pin fall win over Righetti High’s Jeremiah Villaros, a 17-2 win over Nicholas Hernandez (East-Bakersfield) and a Pin fall win over Edgar Batres of Moache, before being upset by Exeter High School’s Thomas Thongseng in the semifinals. After winning the consolation semifinal match, Leia fell to Beau Priest of Bakersfield High in the third-place match.
Malachi Carrasco finished in fifth place in the 172-pound weight class, while Damian Alvarez ended in the sixth-place in 115-pound weight class and Nate Gonzalez took seventh-place in the 122-pound weight class.