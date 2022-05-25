Malachi Carrasco, Selma High School sophomore, had a strong effort during the Central Section Masters held on May 21 at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Carrasco finished in fourth place in both the high jump and triple jump events. In the high jump event, Carrasco cleared a height of six feet. Caleb Jackson of Clovis High won the event with a jump at 6-feet-4 inches.
In the triple jump event, Carrasco set a personal record in the triple jump jumping 45-feet-4.50 inches.
Kingsburg High School’s Micah Spomer finished in seventh place in the long jump event with a jump of 21-feet-2.75 inches. He also competed in the triple jump event where he finished in ninth place out of 17 athletes. He had a jump of 42-feet-8.50 inches. Kingsburg’s Brooklyn Miller and Sage Hanson also competed at the Masters events. Miller took 15th place in the long jump, while Hanson took 16th place in the pole vault.