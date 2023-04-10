After taking a week off for spring break, several local teams will return to action this week.
Hanford West softball
The Hanford West softball team is currently 8-4 overall on the season and coming off a 14-2 win over Torres High in April 3 in Madera.
The Huskies return to the diamond on Wednesday, April 12 against Central Valley Christian in Hanford.
In Hanford West's win over Torres, Karen Vazquez led the way for Hanford West going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a triple. Kayhlen Boring added two RBIs, while Kelsey Beam, Angelyk Gomez, Chelsie Statler, Jayda Yecny, Atiana Cervantez and Adyson Owens each finished with one.
Sierra Pacific softball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears softball team currently sits at 6-6 on the season and will open up Tri-County Conference play on Wednesday, April 12 against Reedley High in Hanford. They then will travel to Kingsburg High on Friday, April 14.
Lemoore High softball
The Lemoore High Tigers softball team currently sits at 8-7-1 on the season after a 3-1 performance at the Washington Union tournament played April 1 and April 4 in Easton.
The Tigers fell to Caruthers High 9-7 in game 1 on April 1. They then defeated Sunnyside High 9-0 in game 2. No stats were available for either game.
Lemoore then defeated Dos Palos High 11-5 in their first of two games on April 4. Makena Makekau led the way for the Tigers with a home run and three RBIs. Isabel Hendrickson and Aliyah Rodriguez each added two RBIs. Hendrickson also earned the win on the mound.
The Tigers ended the tournament with an 11-0 win over McLane. Giselle Rodriguez, Kalista Cormier and A. Rodriguez each had one RBI.
Lemoore will return to the diamond on Wednesday, April 12 against Tulare Union High in Lemoore.
Baseball
The Hanford High Bullpups team went 2-3 while competing in the Fresno Easter Classic April 3-5.
The Bullpups fell 12-2 to Highland High school to open tournament play. Jaycob Olaes and Dominik Perez each had one RBI.
The Bullpups then defeated Fresno High 13-12 in game two on April 3. Christian Mendez led the Bullpups with three RBIs. Mason Soares, Noah Gonzales and Perez each finished with two RBIs.
Hanford fell to Dos Palos 1-0 on April 4 before ended the tournament with a 13-6 win over Pleasant Grove High on April 5. Madden Aguilar had four RBIs, while Mendez and Perez each added three RBIs.
The Bullpups will return to the field on Wednesday, April 12 against Dinuba High in Dinuba. The Bullpups are currently 6-9 overall and 2-2 in West Yosemite League play.
Sierra Pacific baseball
The Golden Bears baseball team moved to 9-8 on the season following going 4-1 in a tournament played April 3-5.
Sierra Pacific returns to the field on Wednesday, April 12 against Kingsburg High in Hanford.
The Golden Bears defeated Immanuel High 8-2 on April 3 in the opener of the Selma Kiwanis Classic. Preston King and Bradley Smith each had a home run and one RBI in the game. Austin Davis and Jace Taylor each finished with two RBIs.
They then defeated McLane High 15-3 on April 4. Wyatt Bookout led the Golden Bears with three RBIs. Eli Bookout, Nico Trejo, Kaleb Koelewyn and Daylon Ozcoidi each added one.
They then fell 11-9 to Taft High school in the second game on April 4. Smith had three RBIs in the game.
Sierra Pacific closed out the tournament with a 14-0 win over Golden Valley and a 13-3 over Coalinga.
In the win over Golden Valley, King led the way with three RBIs, while Trjo, W. Bookout and Koelewyn each had two. Taylor earned the win on the mount throwing a complete game and finishing with seven strikeouts.
In their win over Coalinga, Isaac Ibarra led the way with a home run and two RBIs. Smith had three RBIs, while E. Bookout, W. Bookout and Christian Flores each finished with two RBIs.
Lemoore baseball
The Lemoore High baseball team went 2-1 during a tournament played April 1 and April 3 and 4. The Tigers moved to 10-4 overall.
The Tigers opened the tournament on April with an 6-5 loss to Kingsburg. They then defeated Minarets 7-5 on April 3 and Washington Union 5-0 on April 4. No stats were available for the games.
The Tigers are currently 4-0 in WYL play and return to the field on Wednesday, April 12 against Tulare Union.