The Selma High Bears boys basketball team remained undefeated after a 80-75 victory over Fowler High School on April 27.  Selma was led by Aaron Blancas who had 24 points. Joey Ramirez added 22 points, while freshman Javon Hicks finished the game with 20 points.

Selma will travel to play Lindsay High School on May 5. They then will play at Liberty High on Saturday, May 8, before returning home to host Madera South on Tuesday, May 11. No stats were available for the game.

Selma High softball fell to 4-5 on the season after a 2-1 loss to Exeter High on April 30. The Bears will travel to play at Immanuel High on Wednesday, May 5, before returning home to hsot Kingsburg on Tuesday, May 11. No stats were available for the game.

Kingsburg Athletics

The Kingsburg Vikings softball team improved to 13-6 overall and 3-0 in league following a 10-0 victory over Dinuba High on April 30.

Marissa Gonzalez led the way for the Vikings with five RBIs, while Blaire Wilson added three RBIs, according to stats posted on MaxPreps. Mia Estrada earned the win on the mound. The Vikings were coming off a 6-2 win over Clovis West High on April 28 in a non-league game. Caitlyn Vela led Kingsburg with three RBIs, while Lexy Paxton earned the win on the mound.

Kingsburg returns to the field on Friday, May 7, hosting Exeter High.

