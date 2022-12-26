Demel Turner’s hard work has paid off with a commitment to attend and play football at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.
Turner, who helped lead the Lemoore High Tigers football team to the second Central Section Championship in program history, made his decision official in a social media announcement on Dec. 20. Lemoore finished the 2022 season 12-2 overall.
In the post on social media, Turner thanked his family, his coaches and the coaching staff at Cal Poly.
“It feels great, I am just grateful to continue playing at the next level under an amazing coaching staff and join a great group of guys,” Turner said. “Cal Poly has been invested for a long time and I’ve already built a great relationship with all the coaches. It feels really genuine being around those guys and that’s a place where I really believe I can grow.”
Lemoore defeated Central Valley Christian 62-46 in the CIF Central Section Division II Championship game in November. In that victory, Turner had two receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Turner was a First Team All-West Yosemite League selection after the 2022 season in which the Tigers advanced to the CIF Division 2-AA Northern California Regional. The Tigers season ended on Dec. 2 with a 49-35 loss to McClymonds High School. Turner had five receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Turner played receiver for the high-powered Tigers offense and led the team with 1,304 yards on 44 receptions and 21 touchdowns. He also had 58 total tackles and two interceptions on the defensive end of the ball. He will be playing safety at Cal Poly.
It was the first offer from Division III college Grinnell that made Turner believe that playing at the next level would be possible.
“I always dreamed of playing at the next level and told myself I could do it but it really hit me when I received my first offer to Grinnell College in Iowa,” Turner said. “Ever since then I’ve just gained much more confidence in myself.”
Turner also had offers from Yale, Black Hills University in South Dakota and Western Colorado. He ultimately chose Cal Poly.
Turner said that he is looking forward to beginning his college career but will always remember where he came from and the memories he created at Lemoore High School.
“Obviously playing football at the next level but also just learning many new things and becoming a better man, at the end of the day I just want to represent the 559 and make my family proud,” Turner said. “Winning a Valley championship was for sure the most special moment to me, seeing all the hard work finally lead to our ultimate goal just meant everything and it’s something I’ll never forget.”