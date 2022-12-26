Demel Turner’s hard work has paid off with a commitment to attend and play football at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.

Turner, who helped lead the Lemoore High Tigers football team to the second Central Section Championship in program history, made his decision official in a social media announcement on Dec. 20. Lemoore finished the 2022 season 12-2 overall.

In the post on social media, Turner thanked his family, his coaches and the coaching staff at Cal Poly.

Demel Turner, left, recently announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at Cal Poly.

