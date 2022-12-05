8M0A6592.jpg

A historic season for the Lemoore High Tigers came to an end Friday night with a 49-35 loss to the McClymonds High Warriors in the CIF 2-AA Northern California Regional. The team celebrates in this Oct. 28 home game file photo after a win against Hanford High.

A historic season for the Lemoore High Tigers came to an end on Dec. 2 with a 49-35 loss to the McClymonds High Warriors in the CIF 2-AA Northern California Regional.

Jaivian Thomas put the Warriors on his back rushing for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to the win over the Central Section Division II Champions in a game played in West Oakland.

Lemoore senior quarterback Ty Chambers had 483 total yards and threw for three touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. Demel Turner had seven catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Green ended with 103 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Tigers, who were making their first appearance ever in the State Playoffs after winning the program's second-ever Central Section Title on Nov. 26.

