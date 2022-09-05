The Clovis West Eagles continue to show that they should not be taken lightly in the race for the Central Section Championship.  

The Eagles were led by junior Marshel Sanders, who had seven catches for 243 yards and three touchdown receptions as the Eagles defeated the Lemoore High Tigers 40-14 Sept. 2 in Lemoore.

The Eagles remain undefeated, improving their record to 3-0, while the Tigers fall to 2-1.

Recommended for you