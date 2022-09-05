The Clovis West Eagles continue to show that they should not be taken lightly in the race for the Central Section Championship.
The Eagles were led by junior Marshel Sanders, who had seven catches for 243 yards and three touchdown receptions as the Eagles defeated the Lemoore High Tigers 40-14 Sept. 2 in Lemoore.
The Eagles remain undefeated, improving their record to 3-0, while the Tigers fall to 2-1.
Eric Brown, Clovis West head coach, said that he is thrilled how his team is playing through the first three games of the season.
“This team is playing hard and feeding off each other in all three phases. We have a lot of explosive weapons and are also playing with a physical edge,” Brown said. “Marshel had a great night. The offensive line gave Ryan Markarian [Clovis West quarterback] enough time to get him the ball and he just has a knack for making people miss. Also had a great game in special teams.”
The Eagles offense came out strong, jumping out to an early 17-0 lead. After a field goal gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead, Markarian threw his first touchdown of the day, connecting on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Sanders late in the first quarter. The duo connected again early in the second quarter, this time on an 18-yard touchdown pass.
The Tigers scored a touchdown late in the second quarter when Ty Chambers connected with Preston Scott on a 15-yard touchdown pass that cut the Eagles lead to 17-7 with 4:28 left in the first half. It was the first points allowed by the Eagles defense all season.
Clovis West kicker Johnny Enriquez connected on a second field goal in the first half to give Clovis West a 20-3 halftime lead. Enriquez added 41 yard and 43-yard field goals in the third quarter to give Clovis West a 26-7 lead. Enriquez connected on all four field goals he attempted on the night.
Enriquez also had seven touchbacks on kickoffs in the game, which kept the ball out of Lemoore’s Preston Scott’s hands. Scott had five return touchdowns through two games entering the showdown with Clovis West.
Lemoore cut the lead to 26-14, after a two-yard touchdown run by Chambers with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Sanders put the game away for Clovis West with a 71-yard touchdown reception from Markarian with eight minutes left in the game. This gave Clovis West a 33-14 lead. Markarian ended the game with the three touchdowns passes. Clovis West added a late touchdown on a 25-yard touchdown run by Aidan Fortenberry.
In three games, the Eagles have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 130 to 14. The Eagles defense, anchored by Brian Evans, who had four sacks in the game, held a high-powered Lemoore offense to their lowest point total of the season. The Tigers entered the game having score 78 points and 56 points in their first two games of the season.
Lemoore travels to face the Sanger High Apaches at Tom Flores Stadium in Sanger.