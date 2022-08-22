After suffering the worst loss in school history to Lemoore Friday night, it is back to the drawing board for Head Coach Art Francis and the 2022 edition of the Selma Bears football team.
Lemoore made its first trip to Selma in 50 years for football a profitable one, rolling to a 78-6 victory over Selma in Selma’s Staley Stadium Friday night.
It was the first game for Francis and his coaching staff, who took over for Matt Logue, who now coaches at Sanger High School. Francis is the 33rd head coach in the 123rd season of Selma High football.
Next up for Selma this Friday will be another hungry football team as the Madera Coyotes come to town. Madera is still smarting from a 28-25 loss to new rival Matilda Torres last Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm. in Selma. Tickets are available on GoFan.co.
Lemoore will face another Tri-County Conference opponent Friday when they travel to Easton and John Ventura Stadium to face the Washington Union Panthers. Washington Union also rolled to an easy victory on Friday, blanking the Fresno High Warriors 61-0.
In addition to setting a school record for the worst loss in school history, Selma set a school record for most points allowed in a game. And it might have been worse if the schools had not agreed on using a running clock in the second half after Lemoore opened up a 61-0 lead at halftime.
In past history, Lemoore recorded two lopsided wins over Selma. The Bears have 20 wins and two ties in the 40 meetings between the two schools.
Selma avoided the shutout on the game’s final play as quarterback Hugo Lopez found Michael Melekekn for a 53-yard touchdown pass with about a minute remaining. The Bears had three net yards of total offense before the touchdown and no net yards passing. Lopez finished with four completions in 16 attempts with one interception for 53 yards. On the ground, Selma finished with four net yards in 21 attempts. In contrast, the Tigers averaged just over 10 yards a play.
The star of the night was Lemoore’s senior return specialist Preston Scott, a speedy 145-pounder who returned three punts and one kickoff return for touchdowns. Two of those punt return scores came in the first six minutes and 25 seconds of the contest. The first score came just 67 seconds into the game, as Scott returned a short Bear kick 33 yards for a touchdown.
On Selma’s kickoff return, the Bears fumbled the ball out of bounds at the Selma 12. After three plays netted two yards, Selma’s punt attempt was blocked out of the end zone for a two-point safety.
Lemoore took the ensuing free kick and marched 65 yards in six plays with quarterback Ty Chambers throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass.
The Tigers again stopped the Bears, forcing another punt which was returned 62 yards for a Scott touchdown. Selma let the ensuing kick off roll without touching it, with the Tigers recovering at the 13 yard line. On the very next play, the Tigers’ Daniel Rodriguez was in the end zone to increase the lead to 30-0.
An interception by Demel Turner got the ball back for Lemoore, which scored six plays later on a short touchdown pass.
The Bears had a 39-yard pass play from Lopez to Javon Hicks wiped out by an ineligible receiver down field penalty.
Lemoore scored 24 points in the second quarter, increasing the lead to 61-0. Scott returned a punt 61 yards on the final play of the half and then returned the second half kickoff 80 yards for another touchdown.
Madera defeated Selma 35-0 in last year’s season opener but the Bears still lead the overall series by a 13-8-2 margin. The two schools first met in 1907.