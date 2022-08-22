After suffering the worst loss in school history to Lemoore Friday night, it is back to the drawing board for Head Coach Art Francis and the 2022 edition of the Selma Bears football team.

Lemoore made its first trip to Selma in 50 years for football a profitable one, rolling to a 78-6 victory over Selma in Selma’s Staley Stadium Friday night.

It was the first game for Francis and his coaching staff, who took over for Matt Logue, who now coaches at Sanger High School. Francis is the 33rd head coach in the 123rd season of Selma High football.

