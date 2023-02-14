The road to the CIF Central Section Division II Championship will go through Lemoore.
After losing their first four games of the season, the Lemoore Tigers closed out the regular season winning 21 of their next 23 games.
Lemoore ended the regular season on Feb. 9, with a 57-45 win over Hanford High in Lemoore.
The Tigers finished the regular season 21-6 overall and a perfect 10-0, to capture the West Yosemite League title.
Lemoore earned the No. 1 seed in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs and will host Sunnyside High on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the first round in Lemoore. A win, and the Tigers would host the winner the game between No. 8 seed El Diamante and No. 9 seed Ridgeview. The quarterfinals would be played on Friday, Feb. 17 in Lemoore.
Lemoore was coming off a 59-53 win over Tulare Union in Feb. 7 in Tulare. Ty Chambers led the way for the Tigers with 13 points. Kaden Lopes added 11 points, while Kaleb Goudeau had 10 points.
The Lemoore High girls basketball team improved to 5-4 in WYL following a 51-48 win over Tulare Western on Feb. 7 in Lemoore.
The Tigers ended the regular season on Feb. 9 with a 64-42 loss to Hanford High Bullpups.
The Tigers earned the No. 7 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host No. 10 seed Morro Bay on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Lemoore. A win, and they would play the winner of the game between No. 2 seed Porterville and No. 15 seed Hanford West. Quarterfinals would be played on Thursday, Feb. 16 at highest seed sight.
The Lemoore Tigers girls soccer team finished to 7-3 in the WYL following a 1-0 loss to Tulare Western on Feb. 7 in Lemoore.
The Tigers ended the regular season on Feb. 9 with a 2-1 victory the Hanford Bullpups. Bailee Goforth and Hailey Ferreira each had one goal. Celeste Moreno had two assists.
The Tigers earned the No. 15 seed in the Division II playoffs and will travel to play No. 2 seed Independence High on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Bakersfield. Quarterfinals would be played on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Lemoore boys soccer team fell to Tulare Western High 3-1 on Feb. 7 in Tulare.
Damien Ramirez scored the lone goal for the Tigers, while Sebastian Limon had one assist.
The Tigers then defeated the Hanford High Bullpups 2-1 on Feb. 9 in Lemoore. Limon and Ramirez each had one goal.
Alan Enriquez scored the lone goal for the Bullpups.
The Tigers earned the No. 3 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will host No. 14 seed Lompoc High on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Lemoore. A win, and they would host the winner of the game between No. 6 seed Parlier and No. 11 seed Santa Ynez. Quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16.