The Lemoore High School Tigers keep rolling following a 28-14 victory over the Dinuba High Emperors on Oct. 14 in Dinuba.
The Tigers are now 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the West Yosemite League and in first place. They will travel to play at Tulare Western on Friday, Oct. 22, before ending the regular season against Hanford High School on Friday, Oct. 28 in Lemoore.
After neither team scored in the first quarter, Dinuba took an early 7-0 after a touchdown pass. Lemoore tied the game at 7-7 with five minutes left in the first half after a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Andrew Moench. Ty Chambers added 14-yard rushing touchdown late in the first half to give Lemoore a 14-7 lead.