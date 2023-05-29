It was a remarkable journey to the CIF California State Track and Filed Championships for Lemoore High Tigers Ethan Avalos.

The junior, who didn’t start running in the 400-meter race until the beginning of the track season in March, finished 17th overall in the state in his first trip to the state championships. He ran a 49.03. Only the top nine runners qualified for the state final on May 27.

While Avalos was not satisfied with his result, he was thankful for the opportunity to compete and for the help coach Joseph Bonner gave him through the season.

