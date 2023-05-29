It was a remarkable journey to the CIF California State Track and Filed Championships for Lemoore High Tigers Ethan Avalos.
The junior, who didn’t start running in the 400-meter race until the beginning of the track season in March, finished 17th overall in the state in his first trip to the state championships. He ran a 49.03. Only the top nine runners qualified for the state final on May 27.
While Avalos was not satisfied with his result, he was thankful for the opportunity to compete and for the help coach Joseph Bonner gave him through the season.
“I am blessed to be here, I didn’t get the result I wanted in the prelims, but I will come back next year,” Avalos said after the prelims on May 26. “At the beginning of the year me and Coach Bonner set out a goal to grind. All this work was for him, he dedicated his time for me to get better and I am just blessed that he did that.”
Coach Bonner III said that Avalos’ performance at the State track meet, held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis May 26-27, showed the potential he has going forward.
“I think Ethan's performance at State was exceptional unfortunately he got into a heat that the fastest runner scratched from. All year Ethan has stepped up to every challenge and that entire second heat ran slower than their seasonal best,” Bonner said. “As for never running the 400-meter, Ethan has pushed himself beyond what he thought was capable and now motivated even more to push to make state finals next season.”
Avalos, who has offers to the Army Academy and Harvard for track and field, qualified for the state championships after winning the 400-meter Central Section Masters title with a time of 48.65. He was also the Division II Champion. He was the West Yosemite League champion in the 400-meter, 200-meter and was part of the WYL champion 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relay teams.
Members of the 4x100 meter relay team were Avalos, Demel Turner, Elijah Daley and Kiontre Harris. Avalos, Harris, Justin Gerking and Riley Burke were members of the 4x400 relay team.
Avalos is currently ranked No. 5 all-time at Lemoore High in the 200-meter and 400-meter events. His best time of 48.65 in the 400-meter event is the modern-day record for Lemoore.
After competing at the state championships, Avalos is already looking forward to getting back to compete for a state title in 2024.
“I will use this as motivation until this meet next year, I am just keep grinding and put it behind me and use it as motivation,” Avalos said. “There are so many Division I athletes here, I am just striving to be like with them. It is cool to race against these athletes here.”
Coach Bonner and Avalos have already started discussions on his training regime for the summer and fall.
“He will run cross country this fall in preparation for the 400m and 200m and we both believe he will bring down LHS all time marks in both events and become California 400m Champion. He has the speed we will develop his VO2 max to hold that 21.69 200m twice that distance. We are looking for 44 high to 45.3 next season,” Bonner said. “After running a season best 48.65 he believes he can do it. That confidence gives us the ability to push beyond our team motto "Your body can do almost anything, it's your mind you have to convince. That's Ethan’s work ethic, he grinds non-stop and believes he can reach his goals.”
Coach Bonner says that while Avalos is an amazing representative for Lemoore High.
“Ethan is not only an exceptional athlete but also a student and we promote the student first concept of student-athlete, he has a 4.18 GPA,” Bonner said. “He will compete at the 2023 Nike Summit June 15-18 in Eugene, Oregon, one of the biggest showcases for emerging track and field athletes. Then he will take a break and begin his training in July for fall XC and the push to become No. 1 on LHS all time 400m list.”
Avalos said that he was honored to represent Lemoore.
“It means a lot. Shane Bagley came here last year and got third (in the pole vault). So hopefully I could come back and place and put Lemoore on the map again,” Avalos said. “I know we are going to have more than one athlete here next year; we are going to have a lot more. I am just looking forward to that.”