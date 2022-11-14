The Lemoore High Tigers opened the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs Nov. 10 with a dominate 64-8 win over the Washington Union Panthers in Lemoore.

The Tigers, who were the No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs, will host No. 7 seed Frontier High School on Friday, Nov. 18 in Lemoore. Frontier High School upset No. 2 seed Kingsburg High School 38-35 in the quarterfinals.

Ty Chambers led the way for the Tigers throwing the ball for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Moench rushed the ball for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Garcia had 44 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Demel Turner had four catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. Alex Morales also had one touchdown.

