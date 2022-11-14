The Lemoore High Tigers opened the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs Nov. 10 with a dominate 64-8 win over the Washington Union Panthers in Lemoore.
The Tigers, who were the No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs, will host No. 7 seed Frontier High School on Friday, Nov. 18 in Lemoore. Frontier High School upset No. 2 seed Kingsburg High School 38-35 in the quarterfinals.
Ty Chambers led the way for the Tigers throwing the ball for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Moench rushed the ball for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Garcia had 44 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Demel Turner had four catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. Alex Morales also had one touchdown.
Kobe Green led the Tigers defense with an interception, while the team combined for eight sacks in the game.
Lemoore held a 27-0 lead after the first quarter of play and had a 48-7 halftime lead. They rolled to victory.
Moench opened the scoring opened the scoring for the Tigers with an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Moench added a 10-yard touchdown later in the quarter to extend the lead to 14-0. Chambers connected with Turner on a 13-yard touchdown pass later in the first quarter to make it 21-0. Garcia scored his first touchdown late in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 27-0.
Garcia converted for his second touchdown early in the second quarter to make it 34-0. After the Panthers scored to cut the lead to 34-8, Chambers added a 1-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead back to 41-8. Chambers connected with Morales on a 23-yard touchdown pass with under a minute left in the first half to give Lemoore a 48-7 halftime lead.
Garcia had a 7-ayrd rushing touchdown early in the third quarter, while Isaiah Morales added a 22-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown to make it 61-8. Jayden Evangelo had a 21-yard field goal that gave Lemoore the 64-8 lead.
Lemoore currently is 10-1 overall with their only loss this season coming to No. 1 seed in Division I, Clovis West High School, back on Sept. 2. The Tigers have won eight games in a row.