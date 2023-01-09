The Lemoore High Tigers girls soccer team moved to 7-3-2 overall after a 20-0 win over Avenal High on Jan. 4 in Avenal.

The Tigers will open West Yosemite League play on Tuesday, Jan. 6 against Tulare Union in Tulare.

In their win over Avenal, Bailee Goforth led the way for Lemoore with seven goals. Anissa Zepeda added three goals, while Mia Melendrez, Hailey Ferreira, Celeste Moreno and Sarah Mendez each had two goals. Kye Tarkinton and Giselle Curiel each added one.

