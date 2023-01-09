The Lemoore High Tigers girls soccer team moved to 7-3-2 overall after a 20-0 win over Avenal High on Jan. 4 in Avenal.
The Tigers will open West Yosemite League play on Tuesday, Jan. 6 against Tulare Union in Tulare.
In their win over Avenal, Bailee Goforth led the way for Lemoore with seven goals. Anissa Zepeda added three goals, while Mia Melendrez, Hailey Ferreira, Celeste Moreno and Sarah Mendez each had two goals. Kye Tarkinton and Giselle Curiel each added one.
The Tigers will host Mission Oak on Thursday, Jan. 17 in Lemoore.
The Lemoore High boys soccer team defeated the Avenal Buccaneers 2-0 on Jan. 4 in Avenal.
Sebastian Limon and Anthony Duran each finished the game with one goal. Carlos Pimentel and Saul Espinoza each had one assist.
The Tigers host Tulare Union on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Lemoore to open West Yosemite League play.
Hanford West girls basketball
The Hanford West girls basketball team moved to 6-11 overall following a 68-43 win over Golden West High on Jan. 6. No stats we're available for the game.
The Huskies will open Tri-County League play on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Immanuel High in Reedley.
The Hanford West boys basketball team moved to 9-8 overall with a 66-41 win over Golden West on Jan. 6.
Jaden Haire led the Huskies with 23 points. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the game.
Remy Barnes added 17 points, while Oryin Turner and Maddox Nugent each finished with seven points.
The Huskies open league play on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Kerman High School.
Sierra Pacific boys basketball
The Sierra Pacific boys basketball team moved to 12-6 overall after a 73-42 win over Avenal on Jan. 4 in Hanford.
Gilbert Maravilla led the way with 15 points. Nevin Pitkin and Colin Dodd each added 12 points.
The Golden Bears open league play on Wednesday, Jan. 11 against Kingsburg High in Hanford.