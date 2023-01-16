The Lemoore Tigers girls soccer team moved to 9-3-2 overall and 2-0 in the West Yosemite League after an 1-0 win over Tulare Union and  3-2 win over Mission Oak.

The Tigers defeated the Tribe 1-0 on Jan. 10 in Tulare. Mia Melendez had the lone goal for the Tigers, while Cambree Fortune had one assist.

Lemoore then defeated Mission Oak 3-2 on Jan. 13 in Lemoore. Bailee Goforth had two goals and one assist, while Melendez had one. Celeste Moreno also had one assist.

Recommended for you