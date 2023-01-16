The Lemoore Tigers girls soccer team moved to 9-3-2 overall and 2-0 in the West Yosemite League after an 1-0 win over Tulare Union and 3-2 win over Mission Oak.
The Tigers defeated the Tribe 1-0 on Jan. 10 in Tulare. Mia Melendez had the lone goal for the Tigers, while Cambree Fortune had one assist.
Lemoore then defeated Mission Oak 3-2 on Jan. 13 in Lemoore. Bailee Goforth had two goals and one assist, while Melendez had one. Celeste Moreno also had one assist.
The Tigers continue WYL play on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Dinuba.
The Lemoore Tigers boys soccer team is 1-1 in the WYL following a 1-0 win over Tulare Union in double overtime on Jan. 10. Saul Espinoza had a goal, while Ibrahin Ramirez had an assist.
The Tigers then fell to Mission Oak 2-0 on Jan. 13. They will return to the field on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Dinuba High in Lemoore.
The Lemoore High boys basketball team improved to 12-6 overall after a 61-54 win over Liberty (Bakersfield) at the Edison MLK Showcase in Fresno on Jan. 14.
Kaleb Godeau led the way for the Tigers with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Kaden Lopes and 14 points and Kobe Green had 10 points.
The Tigers return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Dinuba High School in Lemoore.