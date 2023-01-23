The Lemoore High girls basketball team improved to 11-9 overall and 1-1 in the WYL following a 49-46 loss to Dinuba, a 48-40 win over Tulare Western and a 69-34 win over Stockdale High in a non-league game.

The Tigers fell to Dinuba High on Jan. 18 in Dinuba. They then defeated Tulare Western on Jan. 20 in Tulare. The Tigers earned a win over Stockdale High on Jan. 21 at the Sierra Pacific Central Valley Showcase. No stats were available for the games.

Lemoore will return to league play on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Hanford High School in Lemoore.

