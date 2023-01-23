The Lemoore High girls basketball team improved to 11-9 overall and 1-1 in the WYL following a 49-46 loss to Dinuba, a 48-40 win over Tulare Western and a 69-34 win over Stockdale High in a non-league game.
The Tigers fell to Dinuba High on Jan. 18 in Dinuba. They then defeated Tulare Western on Jan. 20 in Tulare. The Tigers earned a win over Stockdale High on Jan. 21 at the Sierra Pacific Central Valley Showcase. No stats were available for the games.
Lemoore will return to league play on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Hanford High School in Lemoore.
Tigers boys hoops move to 4-0 in WYL
The Lemoore Tigers boys basketball team improved to 15-6 overall and 4-0 in the West Yosemite League following league wins over Dinuba and Tulare Western and a non-league win over Bakersfield Christian.
The Tigers defeated the Dinuba High Emperors 60-52 on Jan. 19 in Lemoore. They then defeated Tulare Western High 67-53 on Jan. 20 in Lemoore. No stats were available for the games.
Lemoore then defeated Bakersfield Christian 64-63 on Jan. 21 in the Road to Selland Showcase at Fresno Christian High School in Fresno.
Lemoore has won 15 of their last 17 games, including seven in a row and 13 of the last 14 games.
The Tigers will play in a battle for first place on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Hanford High School in Hanford. Both teams are 4-0 in the WYL.
The Lemoore Tigers girls soccer team continues to roll in the WYL following a 2-0 win over Dinuba High on Jan. 17 in Dinuba. They then fell to Tulare Western 2-0.
The Tigers are currently 10-4-1 overall and 3-1 in the WYL.
In the win over Dinuba, Bailee Goforth had both goals for the Tigers. Anissa Zepeda and Giselle Curiel each had one assist. Elizabeth Simas had six saves in goal.
The Tigers return to the field on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Hanford High in Lemoore.
The Lemoore boys soccer team is 1-3 in the WYL following losses to Dinuba on Jan. 17 and Tulare Western on Jan. 20.
The Tigers fell 5-1 to Dinuba on Jan. 17 in Dinuba. Sebastian Limon scored the lone goal for the Tigers. Carlos Pimentel added one assist. The Tigers then fell 6-1 to Tulare Western in Lemoore. Damien Ramirez had the lone goal for the Tigers.
Lemoore will return to league play on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Hanford High in Hanford.