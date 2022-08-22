The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced on Monday its inaugural class of 100 players and 13 coaches selected for the new California High School Football Hall of Fame that will be unveiled at the Rose Bowl in November.
Players and coaches were nominated by the public and suggested by media sources for their contributions to high school football in California. A panel voted to endorse the first group of honorees.
Jimmy Johnson, former Kingsburg High standout and Kingsburg native, was one of the 100 players selected. An exhibit is being built at the Rose Bowl to house the Hall of Fame. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 21. It is expected to open during the week of the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 25. There will be a spring 2023 induction ceremony.