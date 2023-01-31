Marissa Gonzalez is taking the lessons she learned during her freshman season as a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks softball team and implementing them into her sophomore season.

The Kingsburg native is preparing for her second season with South Carolina, who open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Charlotte in North Carolina. She hopes to continue to take strides in her play to contribute to the team.

“I am looking forward to getting back out there and playing. We have some new transfers on the team and we are going to make improvements this year and I feel confident going into this season. Our execution level of play has gone up,” Gonzalez said. “I am excited to play some games and coming into this year having that experience, I think I am going to be more comfortable going into the box and stepping onto the field. I am sure there will be butterflies the first few games, but I will be more comfortable now.”

