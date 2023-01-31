Marissa Gonzalez is taking the lessons she learned during her freshman season as a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks softball team and implementing them into her sophomore season.
The Kingsburg native is preparing for her second season with South Carolina, who open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Charlotte in North Carolina. She hopes to continue to take strides in her play to contribute to the team.
“I am looking forward to getting back out there and playing. We have some new transfers on the team and we are going to make improvements this year and I feel confident going into this season. Our execution level of play has gone up,” Gonzalez said. “I am excited to play some games and coming into this year having that experience, I think I am going to be more comfortable going into the box and stepping onto the field. I am sure there will be butterflies the first few games, but I will be more comfortable now.”
Gonzalez played in 32 games last year as a true freshman for the Gamecocks. She said the experience she gained during her first year was valuable and prepared her to be better this season.
“All the upperclassmen were saying when season hits, it will be a slow blur which is very accurate. You are going from one place to another, traveling here and there, coming back having practices and it is like everyday you are doing something even on off days. You are in the training room or having school,” Gonzalez said. “Having that experience under my belt and learning from what I did last semester. I fixed my sleep schedule getting and preparing for time management all of it has helped me improve on the field and off the field.”
One of the key aspects that Gonzalez said that has improved in her game is the mental side of playing and understanding the game.
“The mental aspect of the game especially in the outfield. Last year I was a beginner and learning the ropes. This year I have a lot more confidence going into it, having some experience in the outfield in games,” Gonzalez said. “Just knowing going into this year what the expectations are. I came back knowing how to play the outfield.”
Gonzalez said that another thing she is looking forward to during her sophomore season is walking onto the filed with the number 12 on her back after wearing number 72 as a freshman.
“I was supposed to be number 12 but we did have a redshirt senior that came back. I picked 72 because that was my dad's football number in high school and a lot of people on the team were like 'why 72?' They were like 'it is such a big number, it is so random,'” Gonzalez said. “It was just having something family-wise because 12 is our family number. I was really excited to get it this year and seeing it on the roster and my sister was like 'oh you makes sense that your number is 12' I was like 'yup, its coming back.' It makes me feel happy to have that. It is just a number, but it is also what I have grown up wearing and my older sister, my little sister has as well. I am just trying to keep it in the family.”
Gonzalez said that her experience so far at South Carolina has been amazing and she hopes to continue to make lasting memories going forward.
“I have met all my best friends here I have gained a lot of knowledge from a lot of great coaches. The amount of knowledge and the experience from the freshman year to now are lifetime experiences with people that I will cherish forever.” Gonzalez said.