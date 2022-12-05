The Kingsburg Vikings boys water polo team swept the Tri-County Conference All-League awards after winning the Tri-County Conference title with a perfect 15-0 record.

Jace Peterson was chosen as the league Most Valuable Player. Cade Peterson was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Year, while Cy Hammerstrom was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.

Kingsburg’s Logan Vasquez was a First-Team All-League selection, while Tevin Wood and Trent Reiger were Second Team selections. Selma High’s Aaron Romero was a Second Team selection.

