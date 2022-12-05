The Kingsburg Vikings boys water polo team swept the Tri-County Conference All-League awards after winning the Tri-County Conference title with a perfect 15-0 record.
Jace Peterson was chosen as the league Most Valuable Player. Cade Peterson was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Year, while Cy Hammerstrom was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.
Kingsburg’s Logan Vasquez was a First-Team All-League selection, while Tevin Wood and Trent Reiger were Second Team selections. Selma High’s Aaron Romero was a Second Team selection.
Vikings’ Lucas Huckabay was an Honorable Mention.
Sierra Pacific’s Jack Walker and Gavin Gonsalves were All-League First Team selections. Jack Rogers and Eli Bookout were Second Team selections, while Jayden Klee and Jack Goddard were Honorable Mentions.
Hanford West’s Nicholas Burgos was the only Huskies player to be selected to the First Team. Ethan Rowe was a Second Team selection, while Ryan Lapham was an Honorable Mention.
Kingsburg High’s Trista Fry and Sydney Book were chosen to the Tri-County League First Team, while Davin Collazo and Sienna Abemathy were Second Team selections. Drew Johnston was an honorable mention. Selma High’s Makaira Chavez was a Second Team selection.
Sierra Pacific Golden Bears Aly Lehner was a First Team All-League selection. Jonna Bush was a Second Team Selection, while Emily Peters was an Honorable Mention.
Hanford West’s Sofia Gonzalez and Jordyn Aspeitia were First Team All-League selections, while Logan Escalera was a Second Team selection. Drew Black and Yanitza Villafana were Honorable Mentions.