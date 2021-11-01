The Kingsburg Vikings are the Central Sequoia League champions. The Vikings clinched the title with a 41-0 victory over Selma High on Oct. 29 in the annual Battle for the Fire Hydrant game.
Kingsburg ended the regular season 8-2 overall, 5-0 in the CSL, and earned the No. 4 seed in the Division II Playoffs. They open the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5 hosting No. 13 seed Dos Palos High School. With a win, they would host the winner of No. 5 seed Mission Oak and No. 12 seed Redwood.
In the Vikings victory over the Bears on Oct. 29, Caleb Irigoyen returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. The Vikings added three mor scores in the first quarter to take a27-0 lead. Trace Jackson and Micah Spomer each had a rushing touchdown, while Spomer also had an interception which he returned for a touchdown.
Jackson added a 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give Kingsburg a 34-0 lead at halftime. Jackson finished with nine carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Bruce Tiran also added an interception. Spomer had five carries for 51 yards and one offensive and one defensive touchdown.
They added a touchdown in the third quarter when Max Warkentin ran in a touchdown from 20 yards away to make it 41-0.
Kingsburg’s only two losses this season came in the season-opener against Buchanan High School, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II playoffs and a two-point loss to Redwood High School.
