The Kingsburg Vikings defense has been nearly lights out through the first two games of the season allowing just nine points. Their performance on Aug. 26 was a dominant show of how good they are holding a Sunnyside Wildcats team who had scored 50 points in week one to just nine points in a 49-9 win in Fresno.
“Real happy with the way we played Friday night. I thought the guys came out physically ready to prove something,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “I think in their mind Sunnyside had a lot of fire power with their quarterback and group of receivers and we felt they would be a good challenge for us, especially on defense.”
The Vikings defense forced the Wildcats into five interceptions and held the Wildcats offence to just 83 total yards. Wildcats quarterback, coming off throwing for over 450 yards and seven touchdowns in week one, was held to just 76 yards and three interceptions.
“Really proud of our defensive staff and players. They worked hard all week putting together a game plan to combat Sunnyside’s high-powered offense, and they performed beautifully,” Wilson said. “Great individual performance from Houston Hirschkorn who had three sacks and an interception. Sophomore Greg Ross had a great game as well pressuring the WB and big tackles on special teams. It was a great team effort all the way around. I thought our secondary had a great game. Gavin Jensen had two Indy’s and Kaleb Pederson also picked a ball off. Kenyon Simpson also did a fantastic job against Sunnyside’s top receiver.”
Kingsburg moved to 2-0 on the season. In their first two games, they have outscored their opponents 84 to 9. The Vikings travel to play Dinuba High School on Friday, Sept. 2 in Dinuba.
Gavin Jensen led the Vikings defense with two interceptions, while Kaleb Pederson, Houston Hirschkorn and Ayden Rocha each added one interception.
Kingsburg’s offense got off to a slow start trailing 3-0 after the first quarter before kicking it into high gear scoring 49 unanswered points. Kingsburg’s first score came when Ethan Winslow connected with Caleb Irigoyen on a 38-yard touchdown pass. Trace Jackson then had back-to-back touchdown runs to extend the Kingsburg lead to 21-3.
“Trace is really steady. When things get a little crazy on offense, Trace and our offense I’ve line led by Jimmy Cranford and Jake Bray settle us down,” Wilson said. “Trace can take the simplest run and turn it into a big play. He is playing at a high level right now.”
The Vikings final score of the first half came when Winslow connected with Conner McFall on a 10-yard touchdown pass to take a 28-3 lead into halftime.
Winslow ended the game with 193 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Kingsburg added 21 points in the third quarter on a six-yard touchdown run from Jackson, a 42-yard touchdown pass from Max Warkentin to McFall and a nine-yard touchdown run from Irigoyen to take a commanding 49-9 lead after three quarters of play.
McFall finished the game with seven catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while Jackson had 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Coach Wilson said that while he is happy with how the team played, there are still areas of the game that the team can get better at.
“We still are turning the ball over too much and we could be much cleaner on offense,” Wilson said. “Special teams is another area I want to get better at.”