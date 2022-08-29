The Kingsburg Vikings defense has been nearly lights out through the first two games of the season allowing just nine points. Their performance on Aug. 26 was a dominant show of how good they are holding a Sunnyside Wildcats team who had scored 50 points in week one to just nine points in a 49-9 win in Fresno.

“Real happy with the way we played Friday night. I thought the guys came out physically ready to prove something,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “I think in their mind Sunnyside had a lot of fire power with their quarterback and group of receivers and we felt they would be a good challenge for us, especially on defense.” 

The Vikings defense forced the Wildcats into five interceptions and held the Wildcats offence to just 83 total yards. Wildcats quarterback, coming off throwing for over 450 yards and seven touchdowns in week one, was held to just 76 yards and three interceptions.

