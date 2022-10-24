The Kingsburg Vikings got back in the win column on Oct. 21 following a 34-0 win over Reedley high School in Reedley. The Vikings held a 27-0 halftime lead and rolled to the victory.
The Vikings moved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County Conference. They end the regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 against Selma High School in Kingsburg.
Trace Jackson scored on a two-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter to give Kingsburg an early 6-0 lead. Jackson added a one-yard touchdown later in the quarter to extend the Kingsburg lead to 13-0. Ethan Winslow connected with Wyatt Boyd on a three-yard touchdown pass that gave Kingsburg a 20-0 lead. Winslow connected with Conner McFall later in the quarter that made it 27-0.