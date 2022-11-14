The Kingsburg Vikings season ended on Nov. 10 following a last-second 38-35 loss to the No. 7 seed Frontier High School Titans in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.

The No. 2 seed Vikings end the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Kingsburg took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter after a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Ryan Martinez. Frontier answered back later in the first quarter to tie the score at 7 after one quarter of play. Kingsburg took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when Ethan Winslow connected with Kalvin Voyles on a 3-yard touchdown pass.

