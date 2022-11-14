The Kingsburg Vikings season ended on Nov. 10 following a last-second 38-35 loss to the No. 7 seed Frontier High School Titans in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.
The No. 2 seed Vikings end the season with a 9-2 overall record.
Kingsburg took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter after a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Ryan Martinez. Frontier answered back later in the first quarter to tie the score at 7 after one quarter of play. Kingsburg took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when Ethan Winslow connected with Kalvin Voyles on a 3-yard touchdown pass.
The Titans responded once again to tie the game at 14 after a touchdown midway through the second quarter. They took the lead late in the second quarter and held a 21-14 halftime lead.
Trace Jackson raced in a 20-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter for the Vikings to tie the game at 21. This would be the score entering the fourth quarter.
Frontier struck first in the fourth quarter to take a 28-21 lead with nine minutes left in the game. Kingsburg responded and tied the game at 28 with seven minutes left after a 1-yard touchdown run by Winslow.
Kingsburg took a 35-28 lead with five minutes left in the game after Kenyan Simpson intercepted a Frontier pass and returned it 40-yards for a touchdown. Frontier didn’t go away and scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 35 with three minutes left in the game.
After Kingsburg was unable to score, Frontier took over with one minute left in the game. They proceeded to drive down the field and connected on a 20-yard field goal that gave them the victory.
After winning the CIF Central Section Division III Central Section Championship, the Kingsburg Vikings volleyball teams season came to an end in the second round of the CIF State Division III Playoffs.
The Vikings opened the state playoffs on Nov. 8 with a 3-1 win over Ponderosa High School. No set scores were reported. The Vikings season came to an end on Nov. 10 after a 3-0 loss to Mercy High School.
The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team will open their 2022 season on Wednesday, Nov. 16 against Firebaugh High School in Firebaugh.
The Kingsburg girls basketball team will open their season on Tuesday, Nov. 15 against Fresno High School in Kingsburg. They then will compete in a tournament beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 where they will face Independence High School in the first round.