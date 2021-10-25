The Kingsburg Vikings moved one step closer to capturing a Central Sequoia League championship with a dominate 42-6 victory over the Hanford West Huskies on Oct. 22 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg held a 35-0 lead at halftime and rolled to the win that moved them to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the CSL.
The Vikings' defense forced four interceptions, while four different Vikings players had a rushing touchdown in the game. Max Warkentin threw for two touchdowns.
Alex Villagomez, Bruce Tiran, Andre Castellanos and Chase Dias each recorded an interception.
Warkenitn got the Vikings on the board on the first possession of the game when he connected with Conner McFall on a 50-yard touchdown pass. After a two-point conversion, the Vikings led 8-0 after one quarter of play.
Kingsburg then scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead. Trace Jackson scored on a six-yard touchdown run. Warkentin followed with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Gonzalez. Jackson ran in his second touchdown of the game from 45 yards away, which was followed by a 25-yard touchdown run by Micah Spomer.
Jackson ended the game with seven carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Spomer had four carries for 49 yards, while Irigoyen had 10 carries for 48 yards.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, the Huskies finally got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run from Damon Burse.
Caleb Irigoyen rounded out the Vikings scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run late in the game.
Kingsburg ends their regular season on Friday, Oct. 29 when they travel to play Selma High School.
