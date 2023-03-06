The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team moved to 5-1 on the season following wins over Hanford High on March 3 and Tulare Western on March 4.
No stats were available foe the games.
The Vikings returned to the field on Tuesday, March 7 against the Clovis West Eagles at Clivis West in the opening day of the Coca Cola Classic.
The Vikings softball teams currently sits at 2-1-2 on the season following play in the Buchanan Preseason Tournament.
The Vikings defeated Wasco High 6-4 on March 2, before falling to Clovis North High 6-0. They then tied back-to-back games against Independence and Redwood High.
Kingsburg played Clovis East High on March 7 in Kingsburg. No score was available at presstime.
They then will travel to play at Templeton High on Friday, March 10 and at Atascadero High on Saturday, March 11.
They travel to Madera for a game on Tuesday, March 14.