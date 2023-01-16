The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team are 1-1 in Tri-County Conference play after a loss to Sierra Pacific and a win over Exeter High.

The Vikings, 12-6 overall, feel to Sierra Pacific 65-24 on Jan. 10. Jacky Ruiz led the way for the Vikings with 10 points. Lilly Dias added six points.

Kingsburg the defeated Exeter High on Jan. 12 42-19. No states were available.

