The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team are 1-1 in Tri-County Conference play after a loss to Sierra Pacific and a win over Exeter High.
The Vikings, 12-6 overall, feel to Sierra Pacific 65-24 on Jan. 10. Jacky Ruiz led the way for the Vikings with 10 points. Lilly Dias added six points.
Kingsburg the defeated Exeter High on Jan. 12 42-19. No states were available.
The Vikings return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 19 against Kerman High in Kerman. They then will travel to play Hanford West on Friday, Jan. 20.
Kingsburg boys basketball
The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team is now 0-2 in the TCC following a 72-52 loss to Sierra Pacific on Jan. 11 and a 74-62 loss to Immanuel on Jan. 13. No states were available for the games.
The Vikings returned to the court on Jan. 17 against Hanford West. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Central Valley Christian on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Kingsburg.
The Kingsburg Vikings boys soccer team moved to 1-1 in the Tri-County Conference following a 6-1 loss to Washington Union on Jan. 11 and a 7-0 win over Immanuel High on Jan. 13.
In their loss to Washington Union, Owen Miguel scored the lone goal for the Vikings.
Ziad Elkholy led the way for Kingsburg against Immanuel scoring three goals. He also added two assists. Tristan Amparan, Rasheed AlSayadi, Jordan Otani and Jakob Garcia each had one goal. Garcia also had two assists.
The Vikings played Central Valley Christian on Jan. 17 in Visalia. No score was available at presstime. They then will host Exeter High on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Exeter.
The Kingsburg girls soccer team moved to 2-0 in the TCC following wins over Hanford West and Sierra Pacific.
The Vikings opened TCC play with a 9-0 win over Hanford West on Jan. 12 in Kingsburg. No stats were available.
They then defeated Sierra Pacific on Jan. 13 in Kingsburg. No stats were available.
Kingsburg will return to the field on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Kerman High in Kerman. They then will travel to Visalia against Central Valley Christian on Friday, Jan. 20.