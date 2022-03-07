The Kingsburg Vikings went 3-1 at the Buchanan Preseason tournament played Feb. 28, March 2 and March 5 at Buchanan High School. The Vikings, competing in the Large School bracket, fell to Stockdale to open the tournament, before defeating Clovis West High, Highland High School and Redwood High School.
The Vikings defeated Redwood 6-1 in their final game of the tournament on March 5. Aryssa Rios and Gianna Garcia led the way for the Vikings each finishing with two RBIs, while Addy Murguia and Reygan Jones each had one. Alianna Gonzales earned the win on the mound.
Kingsburg defeated Highland High 4-3 in their first game of the day on March 5. Kingsburg scored two runs in the top of the second inning, before Highland responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Vikings added two runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on to earn the victory. Gonzales, Murguia and Rios each had one RBI. Gonzales also earned the win on the mound.
In their 6-3 loss to Stockdale to open the tournament, Harley Furlong was 2-for 3, while Gianna Garcia had one RBI.
The Vikings then defeated Clovis West High School 8-2 in the second game of the tournament.
The Vikings were down 2-1 after three innings of play, before scoring three runs in the fourth innings and four runs in the sixth inning to earn the win. Carly Raven led the Vikings at the plate going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Riley Castellanos had two RBIs, while Paige Ingrao and Furlong each finished with one RBI.
Mia Estrada earned the win on the mound pitching six innings allowing just two runs and striking out three batters.
Kingsburg moved to 4-2 on the season after the tournament and played Hanford High School on March 8. No score was available at presstime. The Vikings play Clovis East High School on Thursday, March 10 in Clovis before playing at Bullard High School on Tuesday, March 15.
Selma Softball
The Selma Bears softball team also competed in the Buchanan Preseason tournament and went 0-2. The Bears were scheduled to play a Hanford West on Saturday, but the game was cancelled after a tragedy within the Hanford West program.
Selma fell to Liberty High School (Bakersfield) to open play in the tournament on March 2. They fell to the Patriots 6-3. They then fell to El Diamante High School 4-2. The Bears are currently 0-3-1 on the season.
Selma returned to the field on March 8 against Orange Cove High School at Selma High School. No score was available for presstime.
The Bears will travel to Bullard High School on Thursday, March 10. They then will play Clovis West High School on Tuesday, March 15 at Clovis West High School.