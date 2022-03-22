Both Kingsburg and Selma High track and field athletes excelled at the 11th annual Rafer Johnson Invitational at Kingsburg High School on Saturday.
The Vikings and Bears were among the 21 schools with almost 700 student athletes that competed in the meet.
“This is the biggest meet we host all year,” said Kingsburg High track and field coach Jason Crass, who also served as the meet director.
No meet records were set, partly because of the wind and rain.
Coming close to sitting a new record with some high sophomore Malachi Carrasco, who set a Central Section best in the high jump with a personal best leap of 6 foot, 6 and 1/4 inches.
The meet record is six-foot-eight by Kingsburg High's Emmitt Brooks in 2015.
Carrasco's jump also qualified the defending section champion for the prestigious Arcadia Invitational meet.
In addition, Carrasco also won the small school 110 hurdles on a personal best time of 17.07 seconds.
Other first-place finishes for the Bears included Emily Pallesi (4’9”) in the girls high jump, Christian Alves (128-3) in the boys discus, Aries Murillo (29’2”) in the girls shot put and the boys 400 meter relay (50.41) team of Joseph Chavez, Carlos Escobar, Caleb Contreras and Leo Lopez.
Kingsburg had the most team points in the small school division, outscoring Reedley 201.5 to 123.5 in the girls division and taking second behind Reedley in the small school boys division by a 271-217 margin.
First place place finishes by Kingsburg in the small school division included Presley Woods (13.09) in the girls 100 meter dash, Kenyan Simpson (11.02) in the varsity boys 100, Ryan Martinez (25.40) in the frosh-soph boys 200, Aaron Dorrough (49.22) in the frosh-soph boys 300 hurdles, Ricardo Ugalde (44.47) in the varsity boys 300 hurdles, Ayden Aja (56.60) in the frosh-soph boys 400 meters, Kaylynn Alves (1:07.15) in the girls 400, Sage Hanson (9’10”) in the girls pole vault, Jason Navarro (55’5”) in the frosh-soph boys shot put, the 4 by 100 meter relay team (53.11) of Danielle Jackson, Claire Lunde, Kaytlyn Cornejo and Woods, the mixed 400 weight person relay (53.65), and the 1600 meter relay team of Jocelynn Benitez, Cameron Raven, Callie Waldner and H. Alves.