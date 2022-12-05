8M0A6092.jpg
Trace Jackson, Kingsburg High School senior, was chosen as the Tri-County Conference — Kings Canyon Division Offensive Player of the Year. 
 Chris Aguirre, contributor

Jackson helped lead the Vikings to 9-2 overall record, rushed for 1466 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2022 season for the Vikings. He also had nine games where he rushed for over 100 yards.

Kingsburg, who finished in second place in the Tri-County – Kings Canyon Division, had an additional 12 players named to the First or Second Teams.

