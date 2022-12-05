Trace Jackson, Kingsburg High senior, was named the Tri-County Conference – Kings Canyon Division Offensive Player of the Year when the All-League team was announced on Nov. 30.
Jackson helped lead the Vikings to 9-2 overall record, rushed for 1466 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2022 season for the Vikings. He also had nine games where he rushed for over 100 yards.
Kingsburg, who finished in second place in the Tri-County – Kings Canyon Division, had an additional 12 players named to the First or Second Teams.
Kingsburg’s receiver Conner McFall, offensive linemen, Jimmy Cranford and Jake Bray, and linebacker Eddie Hernandez were chosen to the All-League First Team. Defensive backs Gavin Jensen and Kenyan Simpson, along with defensive linemen, Houston Hirschkorn and Aaron Garcia were also First Team selections. Caleb Irigoyen was chosen to the First Team as an All-Purpose player.
McFall led the Vikings in receiving with 859 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hernandez led the Vikings defense with 97 total tackles, while Jensen led the team in interceptions with six and one interception returned for a touchdown. Simpson added four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, while Hirschkorn had 48 tackles and led the team with seven sacks. Garcia finished with 36 tackles and two sacks. Irigoyen had eight total touchdowns (four rushing and four receiving).
Vikings’ quarterback Ethan Winslow was named chosen to the All-League Second Team. Winslow started all 11 games for the Vikings throwing for 1792 yards and 24 touchdowns. Offensive lineman John Peterson, linebacker Greg Ross and defensive lineman Jimmy Cranford were chosen to the Second Team.
Ross finished the season second on the team with 81 overall tackles. He also added a sack and a fumble recovery.
Josh Rios, Selma High school punter, was the Bears lone representative on the All-League team.
Central Valley Christian standout Jaeden Moore was chosen as the Tri-County Conference: Kings Canyon Most Valuable Player. Moore is an Oregon University Commit. He helped lead CVC to a 12-1 record and a runner up finish in the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs.
Kado Felder, Washington Union, was named the Defensive player of the Year, while CVC’s Caleb Noeske was the Lineman of the Year. Kerman High School’s Damon Jenkins was named Coach of the Year.
The Tri-County – Kings Division All League team were announced, and many local athletes were chosen to First or Second Teams.
Coming off winning a CIF Central Section Division III Championship, the Kingsburg Vikings had two representatives on the Tri County – Kings Canyon Division First Team. Claire Toliver and Asia Allen were chosen to the First Team, while Sydnee Wilson and Maddie Ohelshleager were Second Team selections. Kelcey Brett and Addy Murgia were Honorable Mentions.
Selma High’s Stacy Garcia was a Second Team All-League selection in the Sequoia Division.
Sierra Pacific’s Ashlan VanGronigen was a First Team Selection. Jordan Keeling was received an Honorable Mention.