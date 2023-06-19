Trace Jackson ended his football career the only way he knew how — by representing the city of Kingsburg one last time.

Jackson, who graduated from Kingsburg High School earlier this month, was one of three former Kingsburg Vikings football players to compete in the 69th annual City/County Football All-Star game on June 16 at McLane High School, along with Jimmy Cranford and Jacob Bray. Selma High Bears Miguel Alvarado also represented the County team.

“The city of Kingsburg loves high school football, so to get the honor of representing them in a game that holds all the best athletes in Fresno County is a huge accomplishment for me,” Jackson said. “I love Kingsburg and I truly do think it is the best city in the Valley to play football, and to go out and play a good game for them was a great honor for me.”

trace secondary
Trace Jackson, former Kingsburg High Vikings football standout, had two touchdowns to help lead the County squad to a 19-14 win in the 69th annual City-County All-Star game. 

