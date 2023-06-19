Trace Jackson ended his football career the only way he knew how — by representing the city of Kingsburg one last time.
Jackson, who graduated from Kingsburg High School earlier this month, was one of three former Kingsburg Vikings football players to compete in the 69th annual City/County Football All-Star game on June 16 at McLane High School, along with Jimmy Cranford and Jacob Bray. Selma High Bears Miguel Alvarado also represented the County team.
“The city of Kingsburg loves high school football, so to get the honor of representing them in a game that holds all the best athletes in Fresno County is a huge accomplishment for me,” Jackson said. “I love Kingsburg and I truly do think it is the best city in the Valley to play football, and to go out and play a good game for them was a great honor for me.”
Jackson scored two touchdowns in the game to help lead the County Squad to a 19-14 win over the City Squad. The first came on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Caruthers High School’s Collin Hirschkorn. He scored the second touchdown on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Central High’s Dayton Tafoya.
Jackson, one of the three captains of the County team, will not continue his athletic career in college but will focus on his future.
“I’m going to study agricultural business at The Master’s University. I wanted to end [my career by] playing for the great city of Kingsburg,” Jackson said.
Jackson said that while his athletic career is over, he will always appreciate the lessons and memories the game of football left engraved within him.
“Playing in the City/County game was an amazing experience. I was a little unsure at first just because you never know how athletes that never met each other will click playing on the same team. But the moment our team had their first practice we had a great time,” Jackson said. “The chemistry showed on the field and I’m forever grateful for the friendships and teammates I gained playing in this game," he said.