Coming off winning a Central Sequoia League championship, the Kingsburg Vikings were well represented on the All-CSL League team. Kingsburg High senior Micah Spomer was chosen as the league’s most valuable player. Spomer helped lead the Vikings to an 8-2 overall record and a No. 4 seed in the Division II playoffs.
In seven regular season games, Spomer scored 13 touchdowns overall. He had 37 carries for 357 yards and nine touchdowns rushing, while adding 15 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Spomer also had one interception return for a touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown this season.
“I am really proud of Micah. I know he makes it look easy at times, on the field, but he has overcome a lot this year. He's had a meniscus tear in his knee since the Porterville game which has kept him out of a few games this year,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “But he is really our most important player. I think the best example was the CVC game. When Winslow was hurt on the second offensive play of the game, he took the team on his back and helped win that game for us. He always guards the other team's best player and 9 out of 10 times he eliminates that player. Well, deserved.”
Kingsburg’s Eddie Maldanado was named co-offensive linemen of the year, while head coach David Wilson was named CSL Coach of the Year. Trace Jackosn was named to the All-CSL First team at the running back position. Conner McFall was named to the All-CSL First Team at wide receiver, while Daniel Ortega was chosen as a kicker to the All-CSL First Team.
On the defensive side of the ball, Chase Dias and Jackson were chosen to the All-CSL First Team at the linebacker position, while Matt Clifton was chosen to the All-CSL Second Team. Gavin Jensen was a All-CSL First Team selection at the defensive back position, while Alex Villagomez was a second team selection. Gavin Gonzalez and Seth Carendar were chosen to the First Team as defensive lineman, while Jimmy Cranford was a Second Team selection.
Caleb Irigoyen was chosen to the All-CSL Special team First Team.
“My word to the team is that team success always translates to individual achievement. When the team does well, individuals get recognized and that was the case for us. Being able to go 5-0 in the CSL was a team goal of ours and being able to accomplish that was our number one priority,” Wilson said. “I am just truly proud of our football program. When many of your players and coaches are recognized by your peers it's a great feeling.”
The Vikings are coming off a 64-13 victory over Dos Palos in the first round of the Division II playoffs. They hosted Mission Oak High School on Friday, Nov. 13 in Kingsburg in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Selma
The Selma High School Bears had four members of the 2021 team named to the All-CSL Second Team. Dom Gonzalez and Gabe Basulto were chosen to the All-CSL Second Team at the running back position. Nico Colado was a Second Team selection at wide receiver, while Dustin Darling was chosen to the All-CSL Second Team as an offensive lineman. Gonzalez and Darling were also chosen to the second team on the defensive side of the ball.
The Bears finished the 2021 season 2-8.
