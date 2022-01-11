leo macias

Leo Macias finished in sixth place at the Doc Buchanan Invitational this weekend.

 Chris Aguirre for the Enterprise Recorder

Kingsburg High School’s Leo Macias finished in sixth place at the 2022 Doc Buchanan Invitational held Jan. 7 and 8 at Clovis High School in Clovis.

Macias competed in the 116-pound weight class. His teammate Alek Vanbebber also competed in the weight class.

Macias, who was the No. 12 seed in the tournament, opened his run at a title with a pin fall victory over Jackson Calvert from Franklin High School in Elk Grove. He then would upset No. 7 seed Ane’e Vigil of Prairie View (Colorado) 7-5 to earn the victory. After falling to No. 3 seed Koda Holeman of Clovis High by pinfall, Macias earned a 5-2 decision victory over Slam Academy’s (Nevada) Saoul Prado. He then secured a 14-3 win over No. 11 seed Jacob Jones of Rancho Bernardo, before falling to No. 4 seed Elias Navida of Poway and once again falling to Holeman in the fifth-place match.

