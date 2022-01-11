Kingsburg High School’s Leo Macias finished in sixth place at the 2022 Doc Buchanan Invitational held Jan. 7 and 8 at Clovis High School in Clovis.
Macias competed in the 116-pound weight class. His teammate Alek Vanbebber also competed in the weight class.
Macias, who was the No. 12 seed in the tournament, opened his run at a title with a pin fall victory over Jackson Calvert from Franklin High School in Elk Grove. He then would upset No. 7 seed Ane’e Vigil of Prairie View (Colorado) 7-5 to earn the victory. After falling to No. 3 seed Koda Holeman of Clovis High by pinfall, Macias earned a 5-2 decision victory over Slam Academy’s (Nevada) Saoul Prado. He then secured a 14-3 win over No. 11 seed Jacob Jones of Rancho Bernardo, before falling to No. 4 seed Elias Navida of Poway and once again falling to Holeman in the fifth-place match.
