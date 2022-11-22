All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9.
The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
"It means that all the hard work and dedication since 8u has paid off," Raven said. "I’m so excited to compete at the PAC-12 level and go to a school that has a reputation of being the number one public school in the world!"
When Raven called Cal head coach Chelsea Spencer, the coach asked her why she chose to attend Cal.
"My answer was coaching!! She has an upbeat personality, enthusiasm, never ending energy, and she is so competitive," Raven said. "I like to win so I knew it would be a good fit!"
Spencer said this about Raven when Cal announced their signing class on Nov. 9.
"Carly plays for one of the top travel teams in the nation that produces tons of top Power 5 talent. Standing 6'0," the 1st-team CIF all league player, can hit the gaps, but can also slap and beat a throw for an infield hit. Another multi-sport athlete (basketball) coming to Berkeley, Carly is an elite player at first base and can also cover a ton of ground in the outfield. She has a strong arm and a great glove; Carly will be able to fit in at Cal perfectly! Roll on, Carly!"
Raven was a First-Team All-Central Sequoia League selection. Kingsburg head coach Jose Salinas said that Carly has shown her talent since arriving at Kingsburg High school her freshman year.
"Carly has been a key player for us the last four years both offensively and defensively," Salinas said. “Freshman year Carly came in with a drive and fire to be a pivotal player on our varsity team, and we look forward to watching her carry that into her collegiate career."
Another important aspect of Raven choosing to attend Cal is the education she will receive. She is taking AP classes her senior year at Kingsburg to prepare for the next chapter of her academic life.
"I have a 4.2 GPA, taking AP Calculus and Anatomy my senior year to prepare myself for the UC school system," Raven said. "I want to major in Nutrition Science and become a Labor and Delivery Nurse."
Raven has one more year of softball with the Vikings in 2023 but said that after her time in Kingsburg is over, she will be proud to represent her hometown and be an inspiration to the future of Kingsburg athletes.
"It means a lot because we are a small town and I want to show other girls if you work hard, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, they will find you." Raven said.