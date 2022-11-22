20221110_152838.jpg
Carly Raven, Kingsburg High softball senior, recently signed her letter of intent on Nov. 9, to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) of the PAC-12 conference. 
All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9.

The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference. 

"It means that all the hard work and dedication since 8u has paid off," Raven said. "I’m so excited to compete at the PAC-12 level and go to a school that has a reputation of being the number one public school in the world!"

