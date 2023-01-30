Kingsburg softball

The Kingsburg Vikings softball team will open their 2023 season on Tuesday, February 21 against Orange Cove High School in Orange Cove. The Vikings will have their home opener on Feb. 24 against Edison High School. They then will compete in the Buchanan Pre-Season tournament Feb. 27 to March 4 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

They will host Clovis East High School on March 7, before traveling to play Templeton High School and Atascadero High School on March 10 and 11. They will play at Madera High on March 14. They will compete in the Garces Tournament, the Buchanan Tournament and then host Bullard High. They then will play at Clovis North High school and Central before ending their non-league slate on March 30 against Mission Oak.

