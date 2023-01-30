The Kingsburg Vikings softball team will open their 2023 season on Tuesday, February 21 against Orange Cove High School in Orange Cove. The Vikings will have their home opener on Feb. 24 against Edison High School. They then will compete in the Buchanan Pre-Season tournament Feb. 27 to March 4 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
They will host Clovis East High School on March 7, before traveling to play Templeton High School and Atascadero High School on March 10 and 11. They will play at Madera High on March 14. They will compete in the Garces Tournament, the Buchanan Tournament and then host Bullard High. They then will play at Clovis North High school and Central before ending their non-league slate on March 30 against Mission Oak.
The Vikings open Tri-County Conference league play on April 12 against Washington Union High in Easton.
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team will open their 2023 season on Feb. 9 against Pioneer Valley High in Santa Maria. They then will play St. Joseph High School (Santa Maria) on Feb. 10 in Santa Maria. The Vikings will end their Central Coast swing to open the season on Feb. 11 with a game against Nipomo High School in Nipomo.
The Vikings will then compete in the Coca Cola Classic and will play Hanford High School, Clovis High School and Tulare Western High School. Those three games will be played at Kingsburg High School.
Kingsburg will then open their league season on March 17 against Exeter High School in Kingsburg. They will also compete in the Fowler Easter Baseball Classic April 1 to April 4.
The Kingsburg Vikings boys golf team will open their season on Tuesday, Feb. 14 against Clovis High School at Kings River Country Club in Kingsburg. They then will go up against Dinuba and Reedley High Schools on Feb. 21 at Ridge Creek Golf Course in Dinuba. They will also have non-league matchups against Hanford High and El Diamante.
The Vikings open league competition on March 2 against Selma. The first mini tournament will be held on March 9.
The Kingsburg High boys tennis team will open their 2023 season on Feb. 14 against Dinuba High in Dinuba. They also will host San Joaquin Memorial, Madera and Bullard High Schools in non-league play. All those matches will take place at Kingsburg High School.
The Vikings open league play on Feb. 28 against Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford.
Kingsburg track and field
The Kingsburg High School track and field team will begin their season on March 22 in the TCC League opener in Exeter. They then will host their only meet of the season on Wednesday, March 29 against Hanford West, Selma, Sierra Pacific High and Reedley High in a TCC Midseason meet. They will then compete in multiple TCC meets the rest of the season.
The Kingsburg Vikings swim and dive team will open their 2023 season on Feb. 15 against Dinuba High School in Dinuba. They also will have non-league meets against Tulare Western, Matilda Torres and Redwood High Schools.
The Vikings also will compete in tournament meets at Clovis North, Buchanan, Sunnyside and Clovis West High Schools.
The Vikings open TCC league meets on March 8.