The Kingsburg Vikings enter their bye week with momentum after a 41-10 victory over the Golden West Trailblazers on Sept. 8 in Visalia. The Vikings led 21-10 at halftime and scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win.

“Going into Golden West, our mission was to stay healthy and play well, and except for a brief moment in the second quarter, I feel like we did that. We know going in that Golden West presented some problems for us, especially on offense,” Wilson said. “They have a blitzing style of defense that is always problematic, especially up front, but for the most part our offensive line held up. They did not give up a sack and we were able to run the ball well.”

Trace Jackson led the way for the Vikings with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Caleb Irigoyen had one touchdown. Wyatt Boyd led the Vikings with four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

