The Kingsburg Vikings enter their bye week with momentum after a 41-10 victory over the Golden West Trailblazers on Sept. 8 in Visalia. The Vikings led 21-10 at halftime and scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win.
“Going into Golden West, our mission was to stay healthy and play well, and except for a brief moment in the second quarter, I feel like we did that. We know going in that Golden West presented some problems for us, especially on offense,” Wilson said. “They have a blitzing style of defense that is always problematic, especially up front, but for the most part our offensive line held up. They did not give up a sack and we were able to run the ball well.”
Trace Jackson led the way for the Vikings with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Caleb Irigoyen had one touchdown. Wyatt Boyd led the Vikings with four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
“Trace has been so steady for us all year. He's one of the toughest runners I've coached and he has a nose for the end zone. I couldn't be more happy with him,” Wilson said. “Wyatt has been a blessing. He's got some big play capabilities with his speed, and the more he plays the better he is getting. He is really getting a grasp of the offense and is getting some great opportunities, with defenses turning their attention to Connor McFall, and he is making the most of it. Really happy with Wyatt.”
Coach Wilson said that he was also happy with defensive performance that his team put forth.
“Jake Bray, Jimmy Cranford, John Peterson, Sylvester Parra and Teddy Lehn, those guys deserve a lot of credit. On Defense we kept up the intensity and pressure on the opposing quarterback,” Wilson said. “Gunnar Geringer had a sack and Dennis Gagnon had an interception for a touchdown. It's always exciting when you can score points on defense.”
The Vikings have a bye week, before they return to the field on Friday, Sept. 23 for their final non-league game of the season against Tulare Union High School.
“First and for most, we want to get healthy. We don't have any major injuries, but we do have a few guys banged up, so the week off will do them well,” Wilson said. “We also want to fine tune some things as we head into the second half of the season. We have some really tough opponents with Tulare Union coming up and then league play.”
The game against Tulare Union will be the first home game for Kingsburg since the season opener on Aug. 26.
“Playing on the road, to me, is good, You really get a good look at your teams psyche when playing on the road, and I think our boys are focused,” Wilson said. “There is lots of adversity and distractions on the road, so it really causes a team to mature. I think we have performed admirably. I will say though, the guys are ready to get back in front of the home fans. I was really happy again, with our defense. They only allowed 3 points, which was really set up by a bad snap on our punt team. They only allowed a total of 31 yards which is fantastic. Coaches and players are doing a great job. We got a lot of kids in the game, it was a good game all the way around.”