The Kingsburg Cal Ripken 8-year-old All Stars are hoping for success in the Pacific Southwest Tournament, which began on Sunday in Monroe, Utah and ends on Friday.
The winner of the 7-team tournament advances to the Cal Ripken 8-year-old World Series in Cherry Hill, NJ. The Kingsburg team won the Central California title in Clovis on July 1-9.
In Pool play, Kingsburg was scheduled to face two teams on July 19 (Rohnert Park, Northern California and Scottsdale, AZ) and one on July 21 (Richfield, UT, Southern Utah, before single elimination play began on Thursday, July 22.
Other teams in the tournament included host Monroe, UT, Taylorsville UT and Heartwell/Long Beach, Calif. The Tournament championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Utah local time on Friday, June 23.
In the State tournament, Kingsburg defeated Northwest Bakersfield 17-15, Bullard 14-4, Visalia Gray 18-5 before losing to Hanford 10-5. They came back in the losers bracket to defeat Visalia Blue 10-5 before beating Hanford twice by scores of 7-6 and 15-12.
Team members include: Colton Clifton, Hudson Hayes, Graham Heinrichs, Korbin Jackson, Brady Parbst, Jase Paul, Beau Perez, Jase Ruiz, Jake Vieira, Kase Visser, Luke Winslow and Conner Wood. Ryan Clifton is the manager assisted by Josh Jackson, Joel Ruiz and Nic Heinrichs.
Kingsburg also advanced in the 11-60 division, finishing in third place at the Central California state tournament in Hanford July 10-15. They will return to Hanford for the Pacific Southwest Regionals, which started on Monday and continues through Friday.
The Selma Little League’s stint as the host team in the Northern California State Intermediate Tournament was a short one, losing two games by a margin of 27-1 on July 11-12.
Meanwhile, Sunnyvale rolled through four opponents to win the tournament. In normal years, Sunnyvale would have advanced to the Western Regionals but COVID-19 canceled both the Regionals and the World Series.
Sunnyvale recorded two wins over San Mateo in the tournament, including an 18-3 triumph in the championship game of the double elimination tournament. A total of 251 runs were scored in the tournament with 28 home runs hit.
After a bye, Selma dropped a 17-1 decision to Section 2 champion Mark West of Santa Rosa before being eliminated after a 10-0 Monday to eventual runner up San Mateo.
The Section 7 and District 10 champions were held to five hits in the two games, finishing with a team batting average of .143.
"We lost our bats all at once, it seems like," said Selma manager Justin Bertrand. "We got to state and couldn’t hit no more, all of a sudden. I guess it was wasn’t in the cards. These kids will go on to good things. They are a good bunch of kids. We came up a little bit short this time. Maybe next time, they won’t."
