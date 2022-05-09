Ryan Osborne from Fall River High School and Kira Wilson of Kingsburg High School were selected as the 2022 CIF Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Since 1982, the scholarship award identifies student-athletes who excel in the classroom, and athletics, are strong contributors to their schools, and communities. Osborne and Wilson will be recognized at the State Capitol in Sacramento on May 19, and each will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
“Our CIF scholar-athletes are the embodiment of education-based athletics,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “Kira and Ryan represent more than 800,000 CIF student-athletes and it’s an honor to recognize these deserving individuals for their commitment to their scholastic and athletic achievements, as well as their communities.”
Kira Wilson, Kingsburg High School (Central Section)
Wilson is a three-sport athlete at Kingsburg High School participating in water polo, soccer, and swimming. She has been involved in student government serving as student body treasurer and junior class president and is also a member of the Jazz Band, Math Club, Key Club, Marching Band, and Link Crew Leader at KHS. Additionally, Wilson has also served as an assistant coach with Seawolves Recreational Swim over the years.
“I am the player running stadiums, alone, at 6 a.m.,” states Wilson. “Why? Because I know I need to improve and I love my teammates so much, I’m willing to do anything to support them and be my best for them.”
- College: Cornell
- Career Interest: Clinical Psychologist, Attorney
- College Major: Psychology, Pre-law
- Primary Sports: Soccer, Cross Country
Ryan Osborne, Fall River High School, McArthur (Northern Section)
Osborne is a multi-sport athlete at Fall River High School participating in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He has been involved in student government, FFA, and Interact at FRHS as well as earning the Citizenship Award, AP Scholar Award, and was the 2021 Spanish Student of the Year. Additionally, he has been involved in his community volunteering in the local food pantry, serving as a basketball official at the elementary school, and peer mentoring for his senior project.
“While people may believe that high school sports are all about competition and success, the true value in participating in sports that we all love is the lessons that you can acquire from them,” states Osborne. “Trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship are some of the most important of these lessons and will always hold extreme value within the sports arena and in everyday life.”
- College: Harvard
- Career Interest: Orthopedic Surgeon, Physical Therapist
- College Major: Biological Sciences
- Primary Sports: Football and Track