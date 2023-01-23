The Kingsburg Vikings fell to 0-3 in the Tri-County Conference following losses to Kerman High and Hanford West.
The Vikings fell 43-33 to Kerman High on Jan. 18 in Kerman. Michelle Bailey led the Vikings with 13 points. Jacky Ruiz added seven points, while Paige Ingrao finished the game with six points.
Kingsburg then fell 46-38 to Hanford West on Jan. 20 in Hanford. No stats were available for the game. Kingsburg hosted Selma High on Tuesday, Jan. 24. No score was available at presstime.
They then will travel to play Sierra Pacific High on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Hanford.
The Kingsburg Vikings boys soccer team improved to 3-1 in TCC play following wins over Central Valley Christian and Exeter High Schools.
The Vikings earned a 3-2 win over CVC on Jan. 17 in in Visalia. Finley Rodgers, Jakob Garcia and Ziad Elkholy each had one goal. The Vikings then defeated Exeter High 5-2 on Jan. 19 in Kingsburg. Owen Miguel and Elkholy each finished with two goals. Garcia added one goal.
Tristan Amparan had one assist.
Kingsburg returns to the field on Wednesday, Jan. 25 against Hanford West High in Kingsburg. They then will play Washington Union on Friday, Jan. 27 in Easton.
Kingsburg boys basketball
The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team currently sits at 10-10 overall and 0-3 in the TCC following a 56-40 loss to Hanford West on Jan. 17 in Kingsburg. They defeated Central Valley Christian 52-41 on Jan. 19 in a non-league matchup.
They fell to Clovis East High 74-59 in the Road to Selland Showcase on Jan. 21 in Fresno. No stats were available for the games.
The Vikings return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 25 against Selma High School in Selma. They then will play Sierra Pacific High School on Friday, Jan. 27 in Kingsburg.
The Kingsbrug Vikings girls soccer team improved to 3-0 in conference play following a 4-1 win over Kerman High on Jan. 18 in Kerman and a 2-1 win over CVC on Jan. 20 in Visalia. No stats were available.
The Vikings continued TCC play on Jan. 24 against Exeter High. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Sierra Pacific High on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Hanford.