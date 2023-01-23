The Kingsburg Vikings fell to 0-3 in the Tri-County Conference following losses to Kerman High and Hanford West.

The Vikings fell 43-33 to Kerman High on Jan. 18 in Kerman. Michelle Bailey led the Vikings with 13 points. Jacky Ruiz added seven points, while Paige Ingrao finished the game with six points.

Kingsburg then fell 46-38 to Hanford West on Jan. 20 in Hanford. No stats were available for the game. Kingsburg hosted Selma High on Tuesday, Jan. 24. No score was available at presstime.

