The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team went 2-1 at the Fowler Easter Classic.

The Vikings are currently 14-3 overall after playing in the tournament.

Kingsburg opened the tournament on April 1 with a 6-5 win over Lemoore High. Houston Hirschkorn and Bodhi Verners each finished with two RBIs. Garrett Perkins and Holden Hirschkorn each had one.

Recommended for you