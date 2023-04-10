The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team went 2-1 at the Fowler Easter Classic.
The Vikings are currently 14-3 overall after playing in the tournament.
Kingsburg opened the tournament on April 1 with a 6-5 win over Lemoore High. Houston Hirschkorn and Bodhi Verners each finished with two RBIs. Garrett Perkins and Holden Hirschkorn each had one.
The Vikings then defeated Central Valley Christian High 15-2 on April 3. Holden Hirschkorn led the way with three RBIs, while Verners and Preston Ingrao each added two.
The Vikings fell 10-2 to Fowler High in the Championship game on April 4.
Kingsburg returns to the field on Wednesday, April 12 against Sierra Pacific High in continuation of Tri-County Conference play. It will be the first of two games against Sierra Pacific with the second game being played on Friday, April 14 in Kingsburg.
The Kingsburg girls softball team currently sits at 8-5-1 on the season and return to the diamond on Wednesday, April 12 against Washington Union.
They then will play Sierra Pacific High on Friday, April 14 in Kingsburg.
The Selma High softball team is currently 5-6-1 and will open TCC play on Wednesday, April 12 against Kerman High in Kerman. They then will play at Reedley High on Friday, April 14.