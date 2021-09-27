Despite scoring the first 12 points of the game, the Kingsburg Vikings fell to the Redwood Ranges 20-18 on Sept. 24 in Visalia.
 
The loss drops the Vikings to 3-2 on the season. They will open Central Sequoia League play on Friday, Oct. 1 against Exeter High School in Exeter.
The Vikings jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after the first quarter of play when Ethan Winslow connected with Conner McFall on a 53-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was missed.
 
Kingsburg extended its lead to 12-0 in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run from Trace Jackson. Redwood responded later in the quarter scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run from Karson Everett that cut the Vikings lead to 12-7 at halftime.
 
Redwood took the lead in the third quarter on another touchdown run from Everett. Redwood increased its lead to 20-12 in the fourth quarter when Franco Alvarez completed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Ibarra.
 
The Vikings scored late in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Winslow to Jackson. This made the score 20-18. The Vikings failed to convert on a two-point conversion attempt.
 
Winslow ended the game 12-for-18 for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson had 20 carries for 68 yards and the one touchdown.

