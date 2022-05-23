Both the Kingsburg Vikings baseball and softball teams are one win away from playing for a CIF Central Section Championship.
The No. 1 seed Vikings baseball team defeated the No. 8 seed Porterville Panthers 8-3 on May 19 in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs. The Vikings hosted No. 13 seed Bakersfield on May 24 in the semifinals. No score was available at presstime.
No stats were available for the win over Porterville.
With a victory, Kingsburg would advance to the Division III Championship game on either Friday or Saturday, May 27 or 28 at either Pete Beiden Field at Fresno State or Visalia Oaks Ballpark in Visalia. The other semifinal will be No. 6 Hanford hosting No. 7 seed Tulare Western.
Kingsburg softball
The Kingsburg Vikings softball team upset the No. 3 seed Arroyo Grande Eagles 4-2 on May 20 in Arroyo Grande to advance to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. The No. 11 seed Vikings will travel to play No. 7 seed Bullard High School on Wednesday, May 25 for a chance to advance to the Championship Game.
Bullard and Kingsburg have played two non-league games this season with each team earning a win. Kingsburg defeated Bullard 8-4 on March 15, before Bullard defeated Kingsburg 7-1 on April 11.
A win, and the Vikings would advance to the Division II championship game on Friday or Saturday, May 27 or 28 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.
The other semifinal will pit No. 1 seed Hanford High hosting No. 5 seed Madera High School.
In the victory over Arroyo Grande, Rylee Jones and Chantel Diaz each had two RBIs. Alyanna Gonzales earned the victory on the mound pitching a complete game, allowing two runs on two hits, and striking out nine batters.