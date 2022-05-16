Coming off winning the Central Sequoia League championship, the Kingsburg Vikings baseball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III Central Section Playoffs.
The Vikings host No. 16 seed Edison High School on Tuesday, May 17 in the first round of the playoffs. With a win, the Vikings would host No. 8 seed Porterville High or No. 9 seed Highland High School. Scores were not available at press time.
The Vikings went 22-5-1 overall in the regular season and won the CSL with a 10-2 record.
Softball
The Selma High Bears softball team entered the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs as the No. 8 seed after winning the Central Sequoia League championship with a 5-4-win walk-off win over Kingsburg High on May 13 in Selma.
The Bears will play No. 9 seed Redwood High School on Wednesday, May 18 in the first round of the playoffs at Duran Diamond in Selma. With a win, the Bears would travel to No. 1 seed Hanford High or Host No. 16 seed Sanger High School.
In the Bears victory over Kingsburg on May 13, Sophie Roque hit a walk-off homerun in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game. Hannah Garcia also had a home run in the game hitting a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning. Rose Flores also finished with one RBI.
Kingsburg was led by Lexi Kay Paxton who had two RBIs, while Rylee Jones and Alyanna Gonzales each had one RBI.
The Vikings received the No. 11 seed in the Division II playoffs and will travel to play No. 6 seed Clovis East High School. A win and the Vikings will play No. 3 Arroyo Grande or No. 14 seed Tulare Western High School.