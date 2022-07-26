With a 6-4 victory over Hawaii Kai on Saturday afternoon, the Kingsburg Cal Ripken 9-year-old baseball all-stars made a little bit of history.
Manager Ryan Clifton's squad became the second Kingsburg Youth Baseball history to qualify for the Cal Ripken World Series. They received a berth in 2023 in Crown Point, Indiana next August.
They are also the first team in KYBA history to win back to back titles after capturing the 8-under title in Utah last year.
They are the first 9U team in KYBA history to win a title at home and the second overall.
Kingsburg went undefeated in pool play but lost an extra game 4-2 to the Oahu Mailani Kings that did not count in Kingsburg’s standings. The 13-team field forced the extra game.
After allowing three runs in the first inning of their July 18 opener against Sowerton Arizona, the hosts rallied for a 13-3 victory. Graham Heinrich’s, Brady Parbst and Korbin Jackson all drove in two runs for the winners.
The next night, a five-run third inning rally highlighted an 11-1 win over Visalia Blue. The two teams combined for just six hits in the game, four by Kingsburg.
On July 20, Colton Clifton had three hits in a 12-2 win over Laguna Purple. Jase Paul added a triple and a single.
In Friday’s semifinals, Kingsburg recorded a 7-5 win over Manoa Hawaii. Jake Vieira had a triple and two singles for the winners.
In the championship game, Kingsburg took advantage of nine walks and a hit batter, taking the lead for good with four runs in the second.
K. Jackson was named as Most Valuable Player of the tournament and was joined on the all-tournament team by Luke Winslow, Paul and Parbst.