image0 (3).jpeg
The Kingsburg 10u team punched their ticket to the Cal Ripken World Series which begins Aug. 3 in Crown Point, Indiana. 

 Contributed

We talked to head coach Ryan Clifton about his squad as they prepare to head to Indiana.
 

