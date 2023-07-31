The Kingsburg 10u team punched their ticket to the Cal Ripken World Series which begins Aug. 3 in Crown Point, Indiana.
We talked to head coach Ryan Clifton about his squad as they prepare to head to Indiana.
Question: Can you just talk to me a little bit about this team and the run to the Cal Ripken World Series?
Answer: This team got together three years ago when they were eight years old and have been doing incredible things. There has been very minimal changes since the start of this team and 11 out of 12 players have been with the team the entire time. This team was fortunate enough to win the Cal Ripken Pacific Southwest Regionals last year as nine year olds and punched their ticket to this year's 10u World Series in Crown Point, Indiana. We got the team back together last October and have been going hard ever since. Practicing two to three times a week and playing around 10-12 games a month. Since January of this year we have played almost 70 games together.
Q: Who are a few of the players who have helped the team make it to the World Series?
A: It's hard to single out a few players because every player plays such a crucial role on this team. I think the reason this team has been so successful is because of the team atmosphere that we preach and all the kids have bought into it. We have won many tournaments this year and have had a different MVP every tournament. It helps having eight pitchers on the team that we can consistently rely on to come into a game at any time. I think if there is one key aspect that sets us apart and helped us get to the World Series is the strength of our pitchers.
Q: What is the mindset you are giving the team heading into this week and playing the World Series?
A: We have preached a level headed mindset all year. We tell the boys this is not a roller coaster where they ride the highs and lows of a game or season. We want them to imagine they are riding a train and to stay on a smooth path. Don't let the ups and downs of a game mess with your emotions. We know teams are gonna score and we may make errors but we constantly remind them that the other team is also 10 that will make errors and we are a great hitting team. I think the boys have really grasped the concept and seem to stay very level headed during the highs and lows of intense games.
Q: What's been the most important part to the success of the team?
A: I think the most important part of our success is that we don't have to rely on one or two kids to carry us. Some teams seem to rely on a select few and their team is only successful if those certain players are successful. I feel like we can rely on all 12 kids in any situation and at any time and I feel like it takes a ton of pressure off kids to not feel like they have to carry the entire team.
Q: Anything else you'd like to add?
A: I would just like to thank the community members and businesses of Kingsburg and the outlining area for their tremendous support as we have been fundraising this year to be able to give these boys a trip they will never forget. This community of amazing people never lets the youth down and continues to give their hard-earned money year after year. I would like to thank our parents for being so dedicated these last 10 months. We have practiced hard and played a lot of games and they diligently bring their child to every game and practice so they can continue to get better.
The last thing I would like to add is how special this group of boys is. This is not a travel team, this is not some team we have gathered kids from all over valley. This is an All-Star team made up of kids from Kingsburg Youth Baseball Rec league. We had 14 kids try out for this team and chose the Top 12. To see what they have accomplished in just a few years is fun to watch. Since they have been eight years old they have an overall record of 105-21-1. I would say the future of Kingsburg Baseball is pretty bright.