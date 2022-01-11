Selma High’s Kimo Leia had a strong showing during the 45th annual Doc Buchanan Wrestling Tournament held Jan. 7-8 at Clovis High School in Clovis.
Leia, a LeHigh University commit, went 5-1 to secure a third-place finish as the No. 3 seed in the 141-pound weight division. Elijah Garcia, Nate Gonzalez and Cody Comer also competed in the tournament for the Bears.
Leia opened the tournament with a 7-1 decision victory over Beau Priest from Bakersfield High School. Leia’s next opponent had to forfeit due to injury. He then dominated in the quarterfinals defeating Abel Gaitan of Temecula Valley 18-3 to earn the technical fall victory. This advanced Leia into the semifinals.
After a hard-fought match, Leia fell in a 3-1 decision to No. 2 seed Michael Gioffre of Buchanan High School. Leia would then defeat Exeter High’s Tommy Thongseng 11-4 to advance to the third-place match. Leia defeated Johnny Lopez of Poway, the No. 4 seed in the tournament 2-0 with an early take down in the first period.
Gonzalez went 2-2 in the tournament competing in the 123-pound weight class. He opened with a 4-0 decision victory over Kale Knezovich of Green River (Wyoming). After falling 6-2 to No. 7 seed Allen Hendricks of Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana, he defeated Jose Gonzalez of Stagg High School 3-2. His tournament came to an end with a 4-3 loss to Richard Murillo of Canyon Springs.
Buchanan High School was the overall team winner of the tournament.
