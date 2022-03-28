Led by Khamara Dement who had two home runs and five RBIs, the Selma High Bears softball team defeated Dinuba High School 10-4 on March 26. It was Dement’s third home run in two games. She hit a homerun in the Bears 10-0 win over McLane High on March 23. She also had four RBIs in the game.
The Bears moved to 4-5-1 overall with the win and 1-0 in the Central Sequoia League. The Bears fell behind 4-0 before scoring the final 10 runs of the game. Gaby Zapata earned the win on the mound for Selma.
Selma High defeated McLane High on 10-0 on March 23. Marissa Vasquez and Jadyn Hurtado each had two RBIs, while Lliana Gonzalez had one RBI. Elissa Olea earned the win on the mound.
The Bears returned to the diamond on March 29 against Hanford West High School. No score was available at presstime. They will then play Exeter High School on Friday, April 1 in Exeter.
Bears Baseball
The Selma Bears baseball team earned a 6-5 win over Dinuba High School on March 25. The Bears scored four runs in the sixth inning. Exodus Rodriguez and Drew Cerda each had a hit in the inning, while the Bears were aided by four walks and a hit batter.
The Bears moved to 5-8 overall and 1-1 in the CSL. They played Hanford West on March 29. No score was available at presstime. The Bears will play Exeter High School on Friday, April 1 in Selma.