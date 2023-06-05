 Skip to main content
Juju Hughes inspires local students to follow football dreams at camp

Nearly 200 youths — kindergarten through eighth-graders — converged at Kensington Practice Field in Hanford on June 3 for the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp.

The camp, where students were taught football fundamentals, was organized by Hanford High Bullpups' football head coach Cannon Sanchez.

Each participant in the camp received a T-shirt and lunch. There were special awards given out to the winners of some individual competitions.

Arizona Cardinals player and Hanford native Juju Hughes shows his Super Bowl ring to local students. 
A young athlete makes a catch at camp Saturday.  
Local youths learned skills like tackling at the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp in Hanford Saturday. 
Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

