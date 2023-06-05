Nearly 200 youths — kindergarten through eighth-graders — converged at Kensington Practice Field in Hanford on June 3 for the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp.
The camp, where students were taught football fundamentals, was organized by Hanford High Bullpups' football head coach Cannon Sanchez.
Each participant in the camp received a T-shirt and lunch. There were special awards given out to the winners of some individual competitions.
“It’s all about community. We have a great group of coaching staff here and alumni who come back and give back to the community,” Sanchez said. “It is about the community ... and we just want to have a community atmosphere.”
The youth received instruction from the Hanford High football staff along with former Hanford High player and current Arizona Cardinals safety Juju Hughes, who was in attendance as the guest speaker.
Hughes, a former Hanford High and Fresno State Bulldogs standout, was happy to be able to provide inspiration for the kids of the camp.
“It’s a blessing to be here; Thankful for Cannon putting this together and that he wants me to be a part of it,” Hughes said. “It’s a blessing to be back, it is an excuse to come home and hang out with my old teammates and coaches and I love being out here with the kids.”
Sanchez said that he hopes to give the attendees of the camp the opportunity to fall in love with the game of football.
“They look up to the players that are currently here right now and the players who have come and gone,” Sanchez said. “I want them to be able to make friendships out here with new people that they meet. More importantly, football is a dying sport and we want to make sure kids continue to play football.”
Hughes hopes he was able to show the youth that while he may be in the NFL, he is still the same person he has always been.
“They think that I am some whole different person because I am in the NFL, but I want to show them I am just like you,” Hughes said. “You see me out here, I got my cleats on trying to show them how to work hard and let them have fun, enjoy it, and let them know they can do the same thing I am doing.”
He hopes that he can also show that if you work hard and follow your dreams anything is possible, including making it to the NFL from the Central Valley.
“Just showing them that it is possible ... you got to put your mind to it and work for it,” Hughes said. “I want to give them that hope that anything is possible. I was just here on this exact same field playing and practicing and I love hanging out here.”
Sanchez said that having Hughes return to be the guest speaker at the camp and be around the youth is special. Hughes was sporting the Super Bowl ring he received as a member of the Los Angeles Rams organization.
“We currently have two guys in the NFL, Juju and [Jordan Perryman who is in Las Vegas]. When these guys see Juju, their faces light up,” Sanchez said. “His smile is huge, but I think that ring is even bigger. Him getting to show that to these kids is cool.”
Sanchez said he appreciates the support he receives from other Hanford High alumni and coaches who take their time to help at the camp. Former alumni who were helping at the camp include: Current Fresno State football players Tyler Mello and Hayden Pulis, Sacramento State’s Mason Brosseau and former players Cougar Williams, Ryan Johnson, DJ Maciel, Brayden Sanchez, and John Clark.
“My heart is truly full to really see all these guys want to give back. It is like bringing the band back together. These guys were pumped to be here, and they were going to be here no matter what," Sanchez said. "It means a lot to me, means a lot to the community and means a lot to Hanford. “