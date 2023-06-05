20230603_094505.jpg
Buy Now

Students learned various football skills at the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp in Hanford Saturday. 

 Chris Aguirre, Contributor
juju speaks
Buy Now

Arizona Cardinals player and Hanford native Juju Hughes  speaks with local students at the Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp Saturday. 

Nearly 200 youths — kindergarten through eighth-graders — converged at Kensington Practice Field in Hanford on June 3 for the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp.

The camp, where students were taught football fundamentals, was organized by Hanford High Bullpups' football head coach Cannon Sanchez.

Each participant in the camp received a T-shirt and lunch. There were special awards given out to the winners of some individual competitions.

juju ring
Buy Now

Arizona Cardinals player and Hanford native Juju Hughes shows his Super Bowl ring to local students. 
catch
Buy Now

A young athlete makes a catch at camp Saturday.  
running
Buy Now

The second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp took place Saturday. 
DSC_9760.jpg
Buy Now

Local youths learned skills like tackling at the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp in Hanford Saturday. 
DSC_9513.jpg
Buy Now

Athletes go for a catch at the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp in Hanford Saturday. 

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you